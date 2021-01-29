LAKESIDE — Bonnie Petersen, owner of Interior Complements in Lakeside, has framed her own life around preserving and decorating memories for others. And, like so many business people on the Mountain, many of those customers over the years became friends.
Growing up a tomboy on a farm in Utah, Petersen said she preferred spending time building things with her dad — a meticulous carpenter — rather than “playing and putting fruit in a bowl.”
Tomboy she was, she also loved going hunting with her dad.
Petersen, who had two sisters and three brothers, said they grew up very poor. He earliest childhood career aspirations were centered around being a wife and mother because she knew early on there would be no funds for anything like college.
She met her husband in high school, and when they married she was a homemaker. They farmed and he worked at a granary. They had four children, two boys and two girls. They also had horses and belonged to a riding club where they lived in Utah.
Petersen said they had this one quarterhorse that was really fast, and people in the club encouraged them to race it. They did and her husband rode the horse. The horse was a winner, and Petersen said she believes the horse holds the track record to this day for his big win.
“We had ribbons and trophies but no money,” said Petersen.
Others began to ask her husband to ride for them and things evolved and he became a professional jockey. He traveled the circuit and she and the kids would join him when school was out and then go back home when it was time for school to start again.
They moved from Utah and finally wound up in Phoenix where Nels, her husband, was able to quit traveling and race at Turf Paradise.
It was her husband’s job as a jockey that unfortunately took his life at Turf Paradise in 1983 at the age of 44.
“When he died,” said Petersen, “I still had one teenage daughter at home — the youngest.”
Petersen had to go to work. A friend helped her get a job as a ward clerk at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix where she worked for a year. She told herself that she didn’t want to do that job for the rest of her life and decided she would like to go to school for floral design, which she did.
After graduating, she went to work as a floral designer for a company that had seven locations. She discovered while installing silk flowers on ledges that she had an affinity for interior design. That sent her back to school at Mesa Community College where she earned a degree in that field.
Striking out on her own, she opened Interior Complements where she loved accessorizing homes that included securing art work for her clients. She fell in love with the art side of decorating and knew beyond a doubt that was what she wanted to do.
She went to one of the mom-and-pop art stores she had worked with while decorating and told them she wanted to learn the business from them. She assured them she would not be competition as she had set her sights on having her shop in the White Mountains.
For six months she learned all she could and then, leaving the busy traffic of Mesa behind, she rented a duplex on the Mountain and leased a shop in Pinetop close to where Beverage House is now located.
Having invested all of her funds in framing equipment, Petersen didn’t really have any inventory to sell so she selected five pieces of artwork from her home to sell.
“It scared the crap out of me,” said Petersen. “I had invested all I had in framing equipment in that first location in Pinetop — all my savings and everything I owned and thought to myself, ‘I am going to have to move back to Phoenix and start over.’ ”
Obviously she did not, and word began to spread about her shop and people began to enter her doors.
After two years, Petersen sought out another location, the one where she has now been for 15 years. The landlord told her if she was willing to fix it up the repair expenses would be deducted from the rent.
The walls in the building were cement, which were not conducive for hanging art, so she built a wall in front of the cement walls to hang things. The fireplace in the shop, though not visible today due to art displayed in front of it, was built of petrified wood in 1936, so you can imagine the task that lay before her. But, it was the perfect location for Interior Complements, which today is an icon in the Lakeside area.
Of course, all of Petersen’s art is not in her business. She says her home is like a museum with so much art.
“Every picture I have has a story behind it,” said Petersen.
One of those stories involved a disabled veteran from Sierra Vista who had broken down in Lakeside. He was in a wheelchair and found his way to her store and asked if she would be interested in buying some of his dot art. He needed money to get his van fixed. She bought three of his pictures.
“To think that disabled vet would sit in his wheelchair and make those beautiful pictures,” said Petersen. “When I got them all framed up and figured how much I had into them, I thought, ain’t nobody going to pay that so they went home.”
There are many more stories like that one and many others that involve art she collects for herself.
These days Petersen would like to retire.
“I love what I do but it is the age thing,” she said. “I will soon be 79 in April.”
Petersen would like to find a buyer for her business, someone who would maintain the quality she has worked so hard to achieve. She recalls the day a customer came in and handed her their artwork and said, “Just call me when it is done.” She knew she had earned their trust and that meant so much to her.
Until she does retire, Petersen is enjoying the home she designed and built many years ago that sent her back to her farm girl roots where she has Sonoma chickens, Bandy ducks, too many roosters and her grandkids’ goats at the back of her property.
If you don’t know her already, you can meet Petersen at her business at 1697 W. White Mountain Blvd.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ’Round the Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.