SHOW LOW — The White Mountain SAFE House (WMSH) held its fourth annual Boots & Tips dinner at Buffalo Bills Tavern and Grill on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
During the Boots & Tips event, guests ordered from the regular dinner menu and tipped in honor and support of the White Mountain SAFE House.
The best part is that one hundred percent of the “tips” received support the SAFE House mission as a private, nonprofit organization which operates a local shelter for victims of domestic violence.
A decorated western boots auction, a balloon auction, 50/50 raffle and hourly blitz item raffles were spread throughout the evening.
The attendees enjoyed live music by favorite local group Blue Tattoo Trio.
Restaurant owner Gary Martinson plays a significant role in making the event a success and the WMSF board says they are incredibly thankful to Martinson, their board of directors and the supportive community.
“We currently have an ongoing opportunity to support the SAFE House by purchasing our tee shirts every Saturday at the Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market and at the Battle of the Bands at Frontier field on Saturday, August 31,” says board president Rob Turnwall.
The White Mountain SAFE House is division of ChangePoint Integrated Health. It’s also a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter, care, and advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse
For more information or assistance, visit http://www.whitemountainsafehouse.org/ or safehouse@mychangepoint.org. You can also call the 24-hour hotline at 1-833-726-3876.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.