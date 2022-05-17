SNOWFLAKE — Since October 2020, a total of four grand jury indictments have been filed against Snowflake chiropractor Wesley Bowman, 74, but the first three were dismissed or remanded back to the grand jury which, a few weeks ago, on April 26, came up with yet a fourth indictment.
The first indictment was filed on October 27, 2020 and alleged a sexual assault and sexual abuse of a patient. That two-count indictment was dismissed on the state’s own motion, because while the case was working its way towards a conclusion, the state identified other victims and a grand jury found probable cause to indict Bowman. But the second was successfully challenged by the defense and was remanded back to the grand jury, as was a third indictment.
After reading the grand jury transcripts for the October 27 indictment, Bowman’s legal team asked the court to dismiss it or send it back to the grand jury because of alleged irregularities in how the prosecutor conducted the proceedings, and how the detective sergeant from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office handled her testimony. That motion became moot before the judge could rule on it, because the state moved to dismiss the original two-count indictment, as a grand jury had produced the second, 15-count indictment.
Bowman challenged the second indictment as well, urging that it had not been properly obtained. Presiding Judge Dale P. Nielson agreed and sent it back to a grand jury, finding that the Navajo County Attorney’s Office “failed to adequately advise the grand jury of (certain) details,” which failure “hindered the grand jury’s ability to make an uninfluenced decision,” the judge ruled.
The litigation over the first two indictments provided a glimpse into the allegations against Bowman by a total of eight women. In that second indictment filed on April 6, 2021, the grand jury charged Bowman with 15 felonies including eight charges of sexual abuse, class five felonies; five counts of sexual assault, class two felonies; one count of kidnapping (restraining someone for a sexual purpose), a class two felony; and one count of aggravated assault, a class four felony. The new aggravated assault charge alleges a temporary but substantial disfigurement, loss, or impairment of an organ, body part, or a fracture, according to the court’s electronic docket. To the charges, Bowman pleaded not guilty.
Counts one through four allegedly involve the same victim. Authorities believe that between April 1987 and April 1991, Bowman simultaneously inserted his fingers into the victim’s lower half — under the law, that counts as sexual intercourse, and it is alleged he did it without consent. Bowman is also alleged to have committed sexual abuse (touching without consent) and sexual contact (some kind of sex act without consent) of the same patient.
Prosecutors allege that a second patient was victimized between January 1993 and December 1994 by Bowman inserting his finger into the patient without consent. As best as can be gleaned from court records, this person came forward around 25 years after the alleged incidents and reported it to the Snowflake Police and the Flagstaff Police (the complainant is a resident of Flagstaff), but after Flagstaff PD found it was not in their jurisdiction, the Navajo County Attorney took up the case.
A third victim is alleged to have had their upper body touched by Bowman under their clothing between November 2005 and February 2006. The state asked for a charge of sexual contact without consent, for that allegation.
It is alleged that a fourth victim had her breasts “cupped” by Bowman without consent, and that Bowman did the same thing to a fifth victim after unhooking her bra sometime in April 2009 and ran his finger or fingers between two openings in the lower body over her clothing. This victim reported it to the Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners, which heard the case and put Bowman on probation for sloppy record keeping, especially regarding documenting the consent of a patient. In her complaint to the chiropractic board, she said she went to Bowman for an opinion about a breast reduction and didn’t mention to the board about the over-the-clothing touching.
Prosecutors alleged that a sixth victim was violated between 1985 and 1988 when Bowman allegedly “groped her breasts under her clothes,” according to testimony. The seventh victim told authorities that Bowman inserted his fingers to allegedly adjust the patient’s pelvic bone. The patient also told the detective that she told him to stop and tried to get away but that Bowman “held on to her and told her to hold still.” The patient also said that “it happened a lot,” during the years she sought treatment with Bowman.
Finally, the last alleged victim claims that on June 10, she experienced severe pain during an adjustment by Bowman and X-rays at a second chiropractor showed a broken rib. That’s the basis of an aggravated assault charge against him.
The defense’s challenge
The motions to dismiss indictment numbers one and two were similar in substance. The defense asked the state to have the grand jury hear sworn testimony from Bowman himself, including the types of touching that the law allows in medical treatment. The defense claims that the rules of court give him the right to testify, and that an Arizona statute makes certain touching for medical purposes an absolute defense to some of the charges Bowman faces. The defense urges that the state violated Bowman’s right to due process by not informing the grand jury of that statute.
As early as January 2021, Bowman’s lawyer from the valley sent a letter to the prosecutor explaining that Bowman wanted to be present at and testify to the grand jury. He was not called. The lawyer also asked that the grand jury see the original typed statement filed with the chiropractic board and sent to police by victim number five, alleging that victim five’s statement says things or doesn’t say things that help Bowman’s side, and that the law requires a prosecutor to include such testimony at the grand jury phase of the process. The jurors were not given the statement.
In its response, the state urged that the prosecutor told the jurors up front that Bowman wanted to testify, but if they wanted to hear from him, it would have to be at another time and/or date, and the jurors said after indicting Bowman that they didn’t need to hear from him, that the defenses identified apply to “physicians,” and don’t apply to chiropractors because the law says that they are not physicians.
Finally, that the grand jury specifically asked the detective what kind of touching was routine in chiropractic treatment. The detective said that she had spoken with a chiropractor or two on the board and came away with the impression that the actions Bowman allegedly took were not part of routine treatment. Bowman, a chiropractor for decades, wanted to explain typical chiropractic procedures to the jury, but wasn’t called.
The ruling on indictment number two
In the end, Judge Nielson found for the defense and on October 19, 2021 sent the case back to the grand jury, writing that, “If a defendant has provided some degree of detail, at least as to the subject and outline of the proposed evidence” (citing case law) the prosecutor has a duty “to convey that information to the grand jury … The State is expressly prohibited from merely summarizing evidence offered by a defendant who has identified specific evidence for the grand jury to consider.” Finally, that the prosecutor was “obligated to advise the jury of the defenses listed in (statute cited)” and they did not, the judge wrote.
Indictments number three and four
The state did indeed take the matter back to a grand jury, which returned 14 counts on December 14, 2021, one fewer than the 15 counts in indictment number two. They did not indict for aggravated assault. But once again, the defense moved to dismiss the new third indictment for alleged improprieties, and it looks like Bowman was right again.
According to court filings, Bowman and his wife were outside the jury room waiting to testify. A juror asked to be excused to use the restroom and during the break, the prosecutor and the juror spoke in the hall about something which Bowman may have told his lawyers about. Apparently that was enough to torpedo indictment number three because the rules of court require all communications with grand jurors to be on the record. The state did not file a response to the motion regarding indictment number three, except to inform the court that both sides agreed to start all over again with the grand jury and on April 26, indictment number four was filed with the court.
It seems the ink was barely dry on indictment number four when Bowman yet again moved to dismiss the latest indictment for reasons that have yet been reviewed. Because of the nature of the case (alleging sex crimes), court rules prohibit documents in such cases to be available by internet; rather a member of the public must personally visit the courthouse to view specific documents, and that hasn’t happened yet.
In the meantime, The Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners voted on April 19 to set a formal interview for Dr. Bowman to appear and answer the complaints that victims have since filed with that board. Two alleged victims appeared at the meeting. No date has been set yet for that formal interview.
