SHOW LOW — A 17-year-old local boy is in the hospital with what Show Low Police termed as “significant” injuries after he fell or jumped from a moving truck during rush hour traffic in front of Safeway on the Deuce of Clubs Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. July 9.
Police said the boy was not struck by another vehicle after falling from the truck, which stopped immediately.
Police said the boy was in the front passenger seat of a truck driven by an immediate family member when he either fell from, jumped from, or otherwise exited the moving vehicle, suffering “significant” injuries. The boy was taken by ambulance to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
The boy’s condition is unknown at this time.
The Independent was only able to get basic details having after speaking to police less than two hours after it took place.
The incident restricted rush hour traffic on the Deuce of Clubs as police and paramedics responded to the scene, with witnesses and onlookers also crowding around to see what happened.
At this time police are not releasing the name of the boy or the person driving the truck.
Wednesday morning, July 10, Show Low Police said the incident was still under investigation and that they are not releasing any more details at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.