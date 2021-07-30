HOLBROOK — On July 27 a Navajo County Grand Jury returned a new indictment against Shawn Michael Chock, 35 of White Mountain Lakes, alleging among other charges, second degree murder, a Class 2 Felony arising from his alleged actions during a bike race in Show Low on June 19.
The new indictment starts a new case which will be prosecuted by the office of Brad Carlyon, Navajo County Attorney and it follows the death of 58-year-old Jeremy Barrett on July 10. Barrett and others were severely injured during the race when Chock allegedly drove his Ford Super Duty pick up truck into a scrum of cyclists at the beginning of the Bike the Bluff race on the Deuce of Clubs at around 7:25 a.m. that morning.
According to reports, Barrett’s girlfriend said that Barrett suffered “massive internal injuries and broken bones.” He was treated at a Flagstaff hospital. Along the way, he seemed to be recovering and was planning on being moved to a Tucson facility. But Barrett apparently suffered a stroke and died on July 10. The girlfriend reportedly described him as a kind, knowledgeable and helpful man who spent parts of his life in Zimbabwe and Australia and was well know among cycling enthusiasts for mentoring new cyclists.
Chock was also indicted for one Class 2 Felony, aggravated assault against a peace officer, eight Class 3 Felonies against other persons, presumably other cyclists, a Class 2 Felony of leaving the scene of a collision involving death or serious injury, and a Class 5 Felony of unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle.
Chock is presumed by law to be innocent and he has not entered a plea yet on the charges in the new indictment. If Chock did indeed plow into the group, the reason is unknown. It is also yet unknown if Chock, who has a remote history of DUIs, was impaired at the time.
