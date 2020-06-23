White Mountain — As of June 20, the Bringham Fire grew to 18,510 acres. Fire crews have increased the containment to 20 percent. It is located south of Hanagan Meadow and about 22 miles north of Morenci on the east side of Highway 191.
The Highway will remain closed until June 22, unless the conditions warrant further closure. Hard work was done to prevent the fire from crossing the highway on the west side.
There are 335 personnel fighting the fire along with three helicopters, 3 hotshot crews, seven engines, eight water tenders and other miscellaneous equipment.
Spot fires near Strayhorse Creek were limited from spreading by aircraft. “If the fire becomes established in Strayhorse Canyon, it may prompt the need to conduct burnout operations to remove excess fuel,” stated a Forest Service press release.
The weather forecast is for increasing temperatures, strong winds and no precipitation over the next week, which could cause major issues along the fire front and for spot fires.
Arizona currently has 11 of the 20 fires in the west from Texas to Alaska. The Bush Fire is the largest at 186,086 acres and 42 % percent containment, followed by the Big Horn Fire near Tucson at 51,628 acres with 16 percent containment.
Smoke from the various fires has settled in the Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside area the last few evenings and mornings. Fire agencies urge all White Mountain residents and visitors to follow fire restrictions and be careful in forested and grassy areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.