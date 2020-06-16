White Mountains — A lightning caused fire started on June 6 in the Clifton Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. As of June 10 the fire is at 1,200 acres in steep and rugged terrain near Highway 191 south of Alpine.
The Rose Peak lookout tower and several private properties are being protected and the 191, which is closed in both directions as of June 9 for seven days. The road is closed from the Blue Vista overlook to mile-marker 225.
There are three hotshot crews, two initial attack crews, three type six engines, two type three engines, two water tenders, one type one helicopter, one type two helicopter, one type three helicopter and various incident management staff fighting the fire.
Red Flag conditions, high winds, low humidity, and limited resources due to other fires, have made fighting the fire somewhat difficult. The goal is to put the fire out completely and protect the structures in its path.
The Independent will monitor the fire and provide updates as they become available.
