HOLBROOK – The Navajo-Gila Information Technology Education Consortium has been awarded $715,760 from the Universal Service Administrative Co. (USAC), the non-profit designated by the FCC to administer funds to help deliver broadband and connectivity to areas of need. The state has also contributed $51,000 to meet required local matching funds for the project which will benefit 6 school districts and 10 libraries.
“This funding allows schools and libraries to access high-quality broadband at a lower cost,” said Jalyn Gerlich, Navajo County Superintendent of Schools. “This a fantastic partnership that will bring about greater stability to our region and is a good start to bridging the digital divide in the region.”
The school districts to benefit from the award are: Winslow, Joseph City, Holbrook, Show Low, Blue Ridge and the Navajo County Accommodation District. The libraries that will also receive support are: Winslow Public Library, Holbrook Public Library, Navajo County Library District, Clay Springs Public Library, Pinedale Public Library, Rim Community Library, Pinetop/Lakeside Public Library, Show Low Public Library, Snowflake-Taylor Public Library and the McNary Community Library.
