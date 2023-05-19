City of Show Low budget 2019-23

On Tuesday at the Show Low City Council Meeting, Deputy City Manager Justin Johnson provided data on the city's spending habits while requesting approval for additions to the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

 Show Low Public Works Department

Show Low city staff are working to finalize the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024-25, before the current budget expires on June 30.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Show Low city council, deputy city manager Justin Johnson said budget adjustments occur “every year, without fail.”

