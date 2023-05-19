On Tuesday at the Show Low City Council Meeting, Deputy City Manager Justin Johnson provided data on the city's spending habits while requesting approval for additions to the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Show Low city staff are working to finalize the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024-25, before the current budget expires on June 30.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Show Low city council, deputy city manager Justin Johnson said budget adjustments occur “every year, without fail.”
Johnson held a brief presentation Tuesday evening providing updates on changes made to the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23, saying staff was requesting fewer changes than seen in previous years.
“We typically underspend the budget each year and it looks like we’re on track do the same for this year,” Johnson said, noting that unused funds from the 2022-23 budget would be transferred over to the 2023-24 budget.
Specifically, the deputy city manager said the funds being rolled over into the upcoming fiscal year would come from projects that were moved or delayed in 2022-23.
City staff were estimating the tentative budget for 2023-24 would account for $135.2 million, a “significant increase” from the $98.8 million budgeted for the year prior, according to Johnson.
“In years past, we’ve only budgeted our ‘match money;’ our money combined with the county. This year, we have the full projects in there at $25 million,” Johnson said to explain the unusually large increase.
Johnson said the increase also comes from multiple projects with completion dates expected for the next fiscal year, such as the Scott Ranch Road project and a “potential events center.”
Staff were recommending adding $259,327 to the city’s operating revenues budget for 2023-24, with Johnson saying the changes stemmed from “grant funding opportunities” available through the Show Low School District’s resource offices.
“With some things going on in the nation, we had a couple of requests for us to take a look at potentially adding to the safety (measures) at the local schools,” Johnson said.
Because of those additions, Johnson said the city’s fund balance would also need to be increased to $1,083,482. To offset the cost, Show Low’s operating transfers decreased by $169,530.
Johnson listed 12 projects currently being funded by the city of Show Low and explained staff originally intended to carryover unused funds from the projects into 2023-24.
He said staff were “spending more of it than we were (originally) estimating,” which reduced the amount they could carry over.
Some of the projects, such as the water line replacement on Mills from Owens to Sixth Place and the city’s annual slurry seal project, are currently in varying stages of completion around the city.
Johnson noted many of those projects are nearing completion under budget, leading to an increase in the capital carryovers staff were anticipating in 2022.
He said this would help to offset the expenditure modifications.
“In summary, capital carryover is $1.5 million and with the other modifications being around $760,000, this brings the total (additions) to $2.3 million,” Johnson said.
“We’ll continue to monitor revenues and economic activity, but we expect this number to be close to what it will be when we bring it back to the council in June for the (budget’s) tentative adoption.”
