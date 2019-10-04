PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating the poaching of a bull elk that was killed in late August north of Heber in Game Management Unit 4B.
The elk was located west of Forest Road 153 near the Point and Javelina water catchments. The poacher left the meat to waste.
“Someone may have information about this case,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department Wildlife Manager Ken Clay. “We need assistance from the public to find the individual(s) responsible. This is the action of a criminal — it’s theft of wildlife resources from the people of Arizona.”
At the time the poaching occurred, many hunters were scouting for upcoming hunts and other outdoor recreationists were in the area, meaning they may have seen something or have valuable information about this crime.
Anyone with information about this case can call the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700 or visit www.azgfd.gov/thief and refer to case #19-003199.
Callers may remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 in this case upon arrest. An additional $2,500 reward is being offered by the Arizona Elk Society and $2,500 by the Arizona Deer Association upon arrest and conviction of the poachers.
