MIAMI – Drivers should plan for significantly increased travel times due to the extended closure of US 60 between Miami and Superior as the Arizona Department of Transportation works to repair flood damage caused by Wednesday’s downpour on the Telegraph burn scar along the highway.
As of press time, the road is closed both ways between mileposts 226 at State Route 177 in Superior and 243 at the west side of Miami. ADOT has detoured motorists onto SR 77 and SR 177 through Winkelman. Officials stated the roughly 70-mile detour adds a 10% grade to the route.
On Wednesday, ADOT maintenance crews optimistically projected 24-hour operations to repair the roadway at the Bloody Tanks Wash, which is about a mile west of the closure in Miami, despite estimating that repair will require about 300 truckloads of boulders to safely shore up the highway for travel.
Drivers are encouraged to get current road conditions via AZ511.gov or by checking with twitter.com/ArizonaDOT, facebook.com/AZDOT/ or azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/adot-alerts-phone-app before traveling.
