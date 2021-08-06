SHOW LOW — It is back to school week for most schools on the Mountain, which means parents and caregivers are scrambling to get children to and from campuses.
It also means more people are on the roads at the same time, active school zones and full school buses.
It goes without saying that where there are buses, there are children, so drivers need to get back into the habit of paying closer attention to those unpredictable little students.
While schoolbusfacts.com states that students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely if they take the school bus instead of traveling by car, children still dart, dash and sprint to get on and off those big yellow transportation devices.
Stop for buses
As a reminder, drivers are prohibited from passing in either direction of a school bus on a shared roadway while the red lights are flashing or the octagonal stop sign is out and must remain so until the stop sign is down, the lights are off or the school bus is once again in motion.
Drivers risk a $250 fine with a first violation, $750 for a second with a possible driver license suspension of six months, and up to $1,000 and up to one year license suspension for a third violation.
Distractions
All eyes on the roadway, especially during the peak school hours, if not for the children, then for the wallet.
Last January, the texting-while-driving law went into effect, banning cell phone use, except hands-free mode. The law allows for a few exceptions, but that text can wait until the destination is reached.
Violators may be subject to fines between $75 and $149 for their first infraction, and up to $250 after that. Also, any driver causing injury or death could face a jail sentence, driver license suspension, and be ordered to pay restitution up to $100,000, let alone the loss of someone’s loved one.
Watch for school zones
School zones can sneak up on a driver before they know it, but it is definitely something to be alert to once again.
While speeding fines vary depending on the location, they will likely cost upwards of $100, so pay attention. Little lives depend on it.
