GREER — The Butterfly Lodge Museum was once a hunting and fishing lodge built on property leased to author and adventurer James Willard Schultz by the U.S. Forest Service. It later became the art studio and home of his son, artist and sculptor Hart Merriam Schultz, also known as Lone Wolf. When Lone Wolf died the property reverted back to the Forest Service. And, today, were it not for the late Karen Applewhite, it likely would not be on the National Historic Register and one of the Mountain’s treasures.
“Karen was the catalyst in preserving the Butterfly Lodge and we are forever indebted to her and her husband Sam for giving us this treasure,” said Museum Board President Nick Shumway.
Sam, an attorney, was co-founder and President of Butterfly Lodge Museum. He died in 2014, and Karen, also co-founder, died this year on April 30.
According to museum docents, Karen’s friend Ginny Smith said Karen’s love of Greer began as a child when her parents bought a 1929 cabin in Greer which they nicknamed Little Nantucket. She said Karen will be dearly missed, but thanks to her many contributions to Greer and the Butterfly Lodge Museum, she will not be forgotten.
Both Sam and Karen had a keen interest in Arizona history. It was in the 1980s when the Applewhites began working with the Forest Service to save the lodge.
Former Museum Manager Donna Marshall said, “Going through 11 years of Karen’s paperwork and many letters to the Forest Service, I came to respect her determination to save this 108-year old cabin, the home of an author father and his son Lone Wolf, one of the first Native American artists in the United States.”
According to the museum, Karen’s efforts not only led to the restoration of the lodge and its conversion into a museum, but also in getting it placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
“Karen and Sam worked tirelessly to preserve and promote the museum. We honor their legacy as a treasure of immeasurable worth,” said Karen’s longtime friends, Neil and Ginny Clements.
Ruth Evans-Cordes, a 92-year old docent volunteer at the Museum and a friend of Karen, said, “Karen had her heart in Greer and the museum. She especially loved the history of Greer.”
Evidence of that love is in a book Karen authored, “On the Road to Nowhere, A History of Greer 1879-1979,” which is sold in the museum gift shop along with her pen and ink drawings of historic buildings in Greer and nearby Round Valley.
The Butterfly Museum, originally a rectangular building constructed in 1913 of ponderosa pine and Douglas fir, was built by two local men, John T. Butler and Cleve Wiltbank for James Schultz. The cabin still has the original floors, windows and fireplace. The cabin was later expanded to include Lone Wolf’s art studio.
There are many artifacts in the museum, including the 37 books which Schultz wrote. Though not all may be first editions, they are prominently displayed in a bookcase in the museum along with the typewriter he used. Many of Lone Wolf’s paintings are in his art studio.
The museum, located at the SE intersection of Highway 377 and Apache County State Route 373, is open Memorial Day through Labor Day each Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Applewhite Pavilion, where many community events are held, was named in honor of the Applewhites. The facility, as described on the museum’s webpage, has log trusses which provide “a permanent outdoor covered facility for educational programs and speakers.”
According to Philip Hanson of the Arizona Historical Society, “If it were not for the Applewhites, there would be no Butterfly Lodge Museum, just a bare spot on the ground with a Forest Service plaque explaining that ‘there once stood on this ground a hunting lodge built by James Willard Schultz, a well-known author of books about Indians.”
“Karen’s work will live on in Greer for years to come,” said Marshall, who retired as museum director this year.
