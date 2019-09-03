Bye bye bumps, lumps and potholes

SHOW LOW — The Show Low City Council approved a bid contract award in the amount of $363,395 to PAP, LLC out of Colorado.
The construction contract is part of the 2020 capital improvement project (CIP) that includes roadway reconstruction in the Sierra Vista Subdivision.
“It will begin in the next few weeks... and “it is a 60-day contract,” confirmed city engineer Shane Hemesath. “We are scheduling the pre-construction meeting this next week and will know the exact start date after that.”
Since the initial project was completed earlier this summer, the neighborhood’s roads have been plagued with potholes, uneven surfaces, metal plates, gouges and divots. The work follows completion of sewer and water line replacement which occurred over the past year.
“The scope of work includes pulverizing the existing aging asphalt, incorporating the pulverized material into the roadway base, and installing a new three-inch asphalt overlay in the Sierra Vista subdivision,” added Hemesath during the Tuesday, Aug. 20 regular council meeting.
“The proposed improvements were located along West Reidhead, West Stock, West Stratton, South 7th Avenue, South 6th Avenue, and South 5th Avenue,” he added.
