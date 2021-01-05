Camp Grace rezone, last on PTLS's busy agenda

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Dec. 10 Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request from White Mountain Development and the Brimhall Family Foundation to change the current zoning on the land where Camp Grace is located from Open Space /Park Zoning(OS) to a Commercial Recreational Zoning District (C-R). Following a public hearing on the matter, commissioners voted in favor of recommending the zone change to council to be heard Jan. 7.
Those planning on attending to speak at the public hearing should plan on a late night as the rezone is the last item on the agenda, and with eight council interviews, the swearing in of the selected councilor, and two other agenda items prior to that of Camp Grace, the meeting will run much longer than usual.
According to Community Development Director Cody Blake, the request for the zone change for Camp Grace, located at 6385 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside, is currently Open Space (OS) which was made at the request of the owners. The camp zoning was grandfathered in when the property was transferred from Forest Service to private property because their use remained the same as it was while under an agreement with the Forest Service.
The zoning change request is being made so the camp can expand within the confines of the new zoning which will allow them to improve the camp and its services which are not allowed under its current non-conforming status.
Jennifer Brimhall of Camp Grace stated that the request for the Commercial Recreational zoning (C-R) was chosen over Light Commercial (C-1) because there is no specific code that addresses a kid’s camp.
Brimhall said the COVID-19 restrictions the state requires has affected the needs of the camp and in order to be able to comply, they need to expand the facilities now so they can open in May. To do so, they need a C-R or C-1 designation.
With the help of the Community Services Department they opted for the C-R zoning because it is more geared toward recreational use.
Concerns regarding the change and the type of businesses that could be brought in under the C-R designation were the subject of a lengthy discussion among the commissioners.
“In 20 years from now if I wanted to sell, I would not want this historic site used for something else, especially our camp with troubled children,” said Brimhall at the Dec. 10 meeting.
Blake told the commissioners that if the property was sold, Brimhall could place deed restrictions on the property herself.
Brimhall said the camp is 2,800 square feet and with the new COVID restrictions she could not sleep 26 kids in her current space nor feed 75 in that space and therefore needs to expand. She said the fire marshal says she can sleep 230 but under COVID restrictions she can only sleep 75. In order for the camp to be able to break even, she said they have to have 100 kids.
With the commercial loan she needs for the expansion, if her zoning were to go to R-1 [R-Low], the loan would be called within 24 hours.
Commissioners agreed that they could possibly look at another code option in the future and went ahead and made the recommendation for council to change the zoning.
Those wishing to attend the public hearing on Camp Grace should note that the council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 24 members of the public. With earlier agenda items being of greater than usual interest, persons wishing to attend should consider arriving earlier than 6 p.m. The council chambers will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. and the first 24 public individuals will be admitted. The town asks that anyone who is experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms not attend. The wearing of a mask is also required.
