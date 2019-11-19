SHOW LOW – Growing up with a father who was career Navy for 30 years, Sue Campbell has lived many places, including several places in Arizona. She is now calls Show Low home after moving here a little over two years ago. Working as the sales and marketing director at Solterra Senior Living, she has two gifts that have occupied spaces of her heart since childhood – grandparents and music.
Her mother was a pianist who played for the local Lutheran church. Sue was forced to take piano lessons, and hated it. “When I would practice, she would yell from the other room saying, ‘That’s not right.’ She was a perfectionist.” Needless to say, piano went by the wayside.
Sue went to a high school that was filled with talent – Kenneth Brian Edmonds a/k/a Baby Face was one of those.
“I couldn’t dance or sing, so I played hand bells,” said Sue.
Having a love for archaeology, Sue thought about that as a career, but when she learned how much math and science were involved, she decided that it was not for her. Sue’s mother and grandmother were both seamstresses so when it came time to choose a major for college, she choose fashion merchandising and marketing at Ball State in Muncie, Indiana, thinking she would probably be a buyer.
She found herself working in many fields after college, but not as a buyer. She eventually wound up as a support system analyst for USA Group, a leading provider of student loans, in a job that was “in between the programmer and the computer, working with the end user.” It was that job that brought her to Chandler where in 2000, then Sallie Mae bought the company out and she was jobless.
Retail called again, along with other jobs betwixt and between, including working for Schwan’s, she was the only female driver among 35 men.
Sue’s father had died at 62 and her mother, who had Parkinson’s, went to live with Sue’s sister in Rhode Island. It was during Sue’s time at Schwan’s, a single mother with a son to raise, that she took over her mother’s care in Arizona.
“It involved a lot of nursing,” said Sue. “She died in my arms.”
Sue’s last endeavor in the Valley, before moving to Show Low, was at a senior living facility in Mesa. She loved that job. When she made the move to Show Low she checked with Solterra and at that time the only position available was for an activities director. She literally jumped into that position until her predecessor was promoted and she moved into her current position.
“I never knew my grandparents very well,” recalled Sue. “My mom’s mother, my grandmother, had what they called hardening of the arteries — that is what they called Alzheimers or Dementia back then. It was scary. I had a fear and curiosity and sadness about it, and it gave me an inclination to be around grandparents. I started volunteering for Parkinsons and up here, the Alzheimers Association. All of my jobs prepared me for this one.”
About a year ago, Sue said she was driving along and had the thought, ‘I don’t have TV or internet and need something to occupy my time.’ She said she had always wanted to play the mandolin. She remembers a girl in college played one and it was the right size — Sue is tiny like the mandolin — but she also had never played a string instrument. She went into work the next day and asked if anyone had a mandolin she could borrow. As luck would have it, Pete Altmann, plant director at Solterra, used to play bluegrass, and just happened to have one. She played with it for about a month and then started lessons with Josh Mottley at Majestic Music.
Each month at the Enchanced Care gathering at Solterra, Unity Minister Sheryl Padgett would come and give a blessing and speak to to the residents. Afterward, Church of our Savior Rector Kerry Neuhardt and a man named Everett Peterson would play for them. “I asked them if I could play with them, and asked for some of their music,” said Sue, “and I started coming every month.”
“Rev. Sheryl was learning to play the electric guitar and she joined in. We were both new. At Christmas they were going to sing and I knew they didn’t care if I made a mistake. I could only play two or three cords. We played gospel-type music and Neil Young, and we known as “2 Revs and Ev and Sue.”
“After a few months, I went with Josh to Mountain Harmony and it was the first time I played with him,” explained Sue. “It is open mic and I am playing cords with a strumming pattern. All of a sudden I realized there was a drummer, a guitar player, a bass and a singer. I was playing with a band.”
She was still using Pete’s mandolin, but eyeing the one Josh was using, and it’s price tag. She finally gave in and bought it. She was hooked.
It wasn’t long before Josh told Sue he wanted her to play a solo of 16 notes. She said she worked for weeks and months, learning four at a time until she could play all 16 by herself. She said the kids at Majestic would give her tips to make it easier for her, and she listened.
“It really hurt my fingers and I could only play 10 minutes at a time because it is strung very tight,” said Sue.
She started going to open mic nights at The Truck Stop and played with John Kennedy and and Tom Oliver at The House and Matty’s, only one or two songs but rock ‘n roll — CCR and Springsteen. She heard Brian St. Aubin and asked him if she could ever join him and asked for his play list. She even found herself one Thursday night at The Lion’s Den. While playing she saw people were dancing. She turned to John Kennedy and said, “I have never played before when anybody danced.”
Sue has no aspirations of being in a band, but she is having fun. She practices a lot because, “I don’t want anybody to look bad if I screw up,” she says sincerely.
Remember the piano lessons she hated as a child? Last month Sue bought a keyboard and has already pulled out some of her mother’s Christmas papers from 1935 and is assembling a playlist.
“I find myself saying, ‘I remember this; it is not going to be hard. This time my Mom is not yelling from the corner.”
Sue’s little corner of the world is complete for now – she is surrounded by grandparents and music. On her unwritten bucket list she would like to travel to Greece, Rome and Italy – to archaeological dig sites. But, as a devotee of Author Eckhart Tolle and “The Power of Now,” her focus is on the present moment, and it is good for her and good for the community at large.
