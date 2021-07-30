SHOW LOW — The marijuana industry continues to grow in the area and the Independent provides an update, below:
Show Low
Green Hills Patient Center located in Show Low partnered with the iconic marijuana advocacy group Arizona NORMAL to conduct a clinic at its patient center building last Sunday. The purpose of the clinic was to help those convicted of simple marijuana possession in the past to have that record expunged. The simple possession of “flower,” up to an ounce, is not illegal anymore in Arizona after the voters passed Proposition 207 by a wide margin in November 2020. It used to be a felony. The limit for medical marijuana card holders is two ounces. The proposition contained a provision which allowed persons with such convictions to have their record of the conviction expunged by asking the Arizona superior court to order it done. There is one Superior Court in Arizona, one in each the state’s counties.
The clinic invited persons to learn how to do that. According to Jon Udell, Communications Director or Arizona NORMAL, an estimated fifty persons showed up for the clinic Sunday
Additionally, the organization’s Political Director, Julie Gunnigle, a licensed attorney, told the Independent that her organization estimates between one-quarter to one-half million people in the state have such a record, and the organization is trying to drastically reduce that statistic.
Snowflake
Elsewhere, new grow operations have sprouted up. It is well known that the town of Snowflake hosts the farm operated by Copperstate which is in the process of doubling the number of green houses to 80, from 40, making it the largest “indoor” grow operation in the state. Less well known is the smaller farm called Mountain Time from which KompoCare reportedly receives product to sell in its Taylor dispensary. Kompo was recently sold to an Illinois company which sources say still plans to move to Show Low in the next few months. Past inquires to Kompo about that have gone unanswered.
A former municipal official who asked not to be named reports that Navajo County was reluctant to give the appropriate license to that farm, so it located in the town limits of Snowflake. It might be noted that the use permit for Copperstate’s facility squeeked by that town’s council on a three to four vote. The same former official told the Independent that local folks are joking about a “golden green triangle” which is emerging in the area.
Hollbrook and Winslow
For example, it was learned that two grow operations in Holbrook are in the works. One is operated by a company called Cura Leaf which has a presence in 23 states according to its website, most of them dispensaries. The company lists a cultivation facility in Holbrook, near the I-40 east of Holbrook. Also in Holbrook on Hopi Drive there is the old Budweiser distributor building and a cultivation plant is reportedly in the works at the site, but the name of its operator is not yet known.
In Winslow, parent company Verrano Holdings, LLC entered into agreement, announced in February to acquire three active dispensaries in the Valley and an 11,000 square feet indoor cultivation facility plus an 8,100 square feet greenhouse in Winslow according to an article posted at investors.verrano.com. The agreement closed in the spring, say sources and a wholly owned subsidiary, Verrano Arizona Holdings, LLC will operate the facility. Both Verrano in Winslow and CuraLeaf in Holbrook have reportedly announced employment opportunities.
Both CuraLeaf and Verano or their affiliated companies are reportedly listed on a Canadian Stock exchange, allegedly because marijuana is still an illegal substance the U.S.
Springerville
Finally, in Apache County, the Town of Springerville Planning and Zoning Commission will take up the issue of the town promulgating an ordinance to allow for the sale of “adult use,” or recreational marijuana. That matter is set for August 24, according to Town Clerk Kelsi Miller. The Smoke Shop there won the opportunity to purchase a dispensary license, through a lottery conducted by the Arizona Department of Health Services, but as of April, the license has been characterized by the AHDS as “not operating.”
