VERNON — Bannon Springs care home beating suspect Sarah Mikeworth, 30, appeared in Apache County Superior Court on Wednesday for a case management conference before Presiding Judge Michael Latham. The defendant was an employee of Bannon Springs at the time she allegedly beat Ms.Paula Rivera Tovar, 86. She is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class 2 Felony and endangerment, a Class 3 Felony. She is presumed by law to be innocent.
During the hearing, her court-appointed attorney Criss Candelaria asked the court to set the case to a jury trial. At the last court date, Candelaria noted that the plea offer from a Deputy County Attorney calls for five years in prison for Mikeworth.
It appears that the offer was unacceptable to her, thus the demand for a trial. She is out of custody.
In June, Apache County deputies responded to Bannon Springs to follow up on a report from Adult Protective Services about a severely beaten resident; the alleged victim has since passed away. She allegedly suffered “severe bruising and discoloration of her left arm and hand,” according to authorities. The deputy’s report stated that “She (Rivera Tovar) had sustained bruising to her upper left chest and the backs of her arms. The marks on the back of her arms resembled bruising from fingers.” She was removed from Bannon Springs and placed in another care home where she passed away months later while on hospice care, stated the autopsy report.
The Independent obtained a copy of Ms. Rivera Torres’ autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office which concluded that the “manner of death is natural.” The report was digitally signed by Tiffany T. Morrison, MD and Forensic Pathologist Kevin Lougee, DO, and contains a statement that “the cause of death is ascribed to dementia with...cardiovascular disease, valvular heart disease, and diabetes mellitus as significant contributing factors.” The date of death is stated as Aug. 22 at 7:47 a.m., which clears up conflicting information from the care home’s lawyer and Tovar’s family.
Pathologists noted injuries to Tovar, “abrasions and contusions of the head and extremities;” specifically, to the right ear, a “crusted abrasion” to her lip, right hand and wrist, and “contusions” to the right knee and heel. According to Nomenclature of Skin Lesions posted by Study.com, a crust is a scab in common terminology but “that not all crusts form from a direct injury to the skin. Sometimes crusts form from a disease process, such as the bacterial infection of the skin known as impetigo.” It is notable that the descriptions and places of the wounds at autopsy do not seem to match the ones that deputies photographed after the alleged assault.
The court took up other matters during the hearing as well. Defense Counsel Candelaria asked that Mikeworth be permitted to go back to Bannon Springs because her husband works there as a director and is losing his eyesight. Candelaria avowed to the court that neither the alleged victim nor witnesses are still there; Mikeworth apparently wants to assist her husband in his comings and goings from Bannon. Without objection from the state, the court amended her release conditions to allow her to go to the ”facility;” but that doesn’t mean that her former employer will allow it.
Also, the judge was just late from a meeting with the other 14 presiding judges in the state about what to do with the growing back log of jury trial settings. Latham told the court attendees that the plan is to start sending out jury summonses in mid-January and see what the response is. He noted that a trial to the judge without a jury is an option, called a bench trial, but both sides have an absolute right to a trial by jury in felony cases and both sides would have to agree to waive a jury for that to happen.
The next court date will be so-called “Donald settlement” hearing, named after a Supreme Court case in which an alternate judge, different from the jury trial judge, will conduct the jury trial, informs the defendant of the consequences of a guilty verdict as opposed to the time in prison offered at this point by the state. In this case, deputies booked Mikeworth on six charges, but the county attorney only charged the two mentioned above. Under Arizona’s sentencing laws, she could be sentenced to 12.5 years in prison; however, a cursory review of Arizona’s sentencing chart indicates that the charges are probation eligible.
The court will set that hearing for a date not yet determined.Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com
