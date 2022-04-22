Catholic Charities has a new home

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — When the building that White Mountain Catholic Charities occupied for 2½ years was sold, charity officials had to find a new home. In spite of a tight real estate market, they found a building with high visibility and an upgrade in space — the former Dollar Dress and More Thrift Store.
The new location gives the charity more space to offer its services, which are threefold. The first is the food bank, and this week the organization received its first order from United Food Bank. The second service is a clothing bank, and the third is computer services.
According to Director James Latimer, United Food Bank delivers two shipments a month to Catholic Charities that equates to 15 pallets. Some of the food provided to the 501©(3) nonprofit is free through federal programs, The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Senior Commodity Food Program.
The remainder of food purchased by Catholic Charities also comes from United Food Bank and is purchased at an extremely reduced rate.
Latimer said that funding for the food bank comes from Safeway, the Albertson companies, Northern Arizona Council of Governments, Southwest Indian Foundation and private donations.
The second service offered is clothing, which it receives through donations. A family is allowed once a month to receive two outfits, one pair of shoes and a blanket per family member.
The third service offered is on-site use of one of three computers. A person can use them for job searches, type their résumé, fill out applications online, apply for government assistance, check their email or scan or send information. They can even check their Facebook page.
Latimer says the charity does not turn anyone away who is seeking any of those services.
Catholic Charities is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Latimer has four full-time volunteers to staff the facility. He said they always have a need for additional volunteers and anyone who is interested can call 928-367-2244.
On Mondays the building is closed so staff can package the food and get ready for the next three work days.
On Fridays it is closed for office work and building cleanup.
This week the charity had the parking lot freshly paved and the staff is excited to invite everyone to a soft opening on Tuesday. A grand opening celebration is tentatively planned for May 1 and will be announced once the date is firmed up.
White Mountain Catholic Charities is under the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico. Religious affiliation is not necessary to receive its services, and no appointment is needed.
“Just show up,” said Latimer.
The new building is at 5091 S. White Mountain Blvd.
