Be more like Arizona.
Because masks work.
Staying at home works.
Social distancing works.
Limiting key businesses works.
That’s the message delivered by the federal Centers for Disease Control through it’s Oct. 8 issues of the widely-followed Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Arizona offers a role model when it comes to using public education and executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to researcher’s analysis of the state’s efforts to fight the virus.
The state kept the virus contained with a quick, initial “stay at home” order, but saw the average number of daily cases jump by a startling 151% almost as soon as Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the order.
However, Arizona acted effectively in response to that second surge in cases. Counties and cities — including Payson and Pinetop — imposed orders to wear masks in public. The state health department again closed bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks and left in place restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.
The case counts almost immediately responded to the new restrictions. So new cases stabilized from July 3 to July 12 and then declined by 75% by early august.
Arizona’s experience proves “mitigating the spread of SARS-CoV-2 requires individual, community and state public health actions to prevent person-to-person transmission,” concluded the CDC study.
“These measures include wearing masks, social distancing, reducing the number and size of large gatherings, pausing operation of businesses where maintaining social distancing is challenging, working from or staying at home and implementing certain workplace and educational institution controls.”
The study found a clear connection between the imposition of restrictions and the changes in the daily average case count.
The key lay in the state’s willingness to reimpose restrictions as cases surged in June, with most of the measures taking effect after June 17.
“Before June 17, mask wearing had not been widely mandated or enforced. Arizona limited organized public events to fewer than 50 persons; closed bars, gyms, movie theaters, and water parks and recreational tubing; and limited restaurants indoor dining. The seven-day moving average of cases subsequently decreased 74%.”
The researchers concluded, “a combination of voluntary and enforceable measures is more effective than any single measure.”
Ironically, the kudos for Arizona comes just as the number of new cases has begun to turn upward once again and the remaining restrictions on schools, gyms, bars and other businesses have been lifted due to big declines in community spread.
The number of daily, average, new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks has risen 21% nationally and 44% in Arizona.
Public health official worry that “COVID fatigue” has set in with the public, leading a reduction in mask wearing, an increase in larger gatherings and a relaxation of social distancing at events and businesses — the very measures the CDC study lauded in reducing cases in June.
Nationally, the number of COVID cases is now climbing steadily towards a third peak. On April 10, the rolling seven-day average of new infections peaked at 21,709, before starting a slow decline. Cases began climbing rapidly again as states eased shutdown orders and other restrictions, peaking at 66,690 per day on about July 19. Cases once more began to decline, with many states imposing new or restored restrictions and more people begin wearing masks in public. Once more, cases declined. However, they’ve been on the rise again for the last several weeks, as restrictions ease and fewer people don masks. As of Oct. 13, the average number of daily cases had risen again to 52,000.
Arizona has mirrored that national trend, turning into a national hot spot in June, declining to well below many other states and now rising again at twice the national average — while still well below the peak of infection rates now afflicting the midwest.
Last Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,113 new cases and 17 new deaths statewide.
Gila County reported 36 new cases and one additional death — bringing the total to 1,633 cases and 62 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
A national data base maintained by the New York Times reports that last week Gila County averaged 18 new cases per day, a rate of 34 cases per 100,000. That was the highest rate of spread in the state for that week and more than three times the 10 per 100,000 rate in Maricopa County. The second highest rate of new infections in the state was in Apache County and Graham County, both with 23 per 100,000.
Still, that’s way below the current hot spots in the Midwest, where many counties have rates of 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000.
(2) comments
[unsure]Am I missing something? When I look at the graphic I don't see any inflection points corresponding to the changes mentioned. It's a classic gompertz curve showing the typical rise and fall of a virus infection spreading then dying out. I do believe you've all lost your ability to actually see what's in front of you. Namely: nothing Arizona has done had any effect whatsoever on the spread of this virus. However, I'll wager that it sure had an impact on business owners, parents, and the rest of us.
Both Payson and Pinetop City Councils adopted a public places mask requirement and they deserve to celebrate a better outcome than could have been, however, the Show Low Mayor and Council failed to adopt a public places mask requirement and should be voted out of office at the very next opportunity. The City of Show Low could and should have been a leader instead of being a politically motivated drag on our local health. We will remember you Mayor
Leech Jr.and your significant indifference to our health. The Mayor and Show Low City Council should simply resign for their failure to lead.
