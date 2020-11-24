SHOW LOW— A conditional use permit to build a 110-foot cell tower within the Fairway Park subdivision area was approved during the Tuesday, Nov. 17 Show Low City Council meeting.
This was the last in a series of four meetings in which the conditional use permit was discussed by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council.
The meeting dates were Sept. 22, Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.
Two separate motions were made during the Nov. 17 meeting, resulting in two separate votes. The first motion was made by councilor Gene Kelley to deny the permit based on the reduction in setbacks.
“In light of not hearing from a planning and zoning commissioner as to what goal is advanced by reducing the setbacks, I would move to deny the application based on the fact that the property does not meet the city specification that all setbacks do meet,” said councilor Gene Kelley in his motion to deny the permit.
“If this is seriously considered that this is the direction we need to go, we need to change the code instead of amending it on setbacks on every application we get,” said Kelly.
The first vote failed 5 to 2 so the permit to build the cell tower was not approved.
Immediately following the failed vote, councilor John Leech Jr. moved to uphold Planning and Zoning Commission’s Oct. 13 motion to approve the permit with two conditions.
The conditions specified by Leech were to extending the perimeter fence and blend it in or stain it to better camouflage the fence structure around the cell tower. Councilor Brent Hatch seconded Leech’s motion.
The final vote was 5 to 2 in favor of upholding the permit approval with conditions. Councilors Brandt Clark, Connie Kakavas, Brent Hatch, John Leech Jr. and Mayor Daryl Seyore voted in favor. Councilor Gene Kelley and Vice Mayor Mike Allsop voted against the motion.
The 4G, 110-foot mono-pine cell tower will be located on a commercially zoned (C-2) property that holds two addresses: 591 N. Clark Road/3980 West Cooley in Show Low. The site is a little over 200’ feet west of State Route 260/Clark Road and sits in between a Circle K convenience store and a Dollar General store.
A series of meetings, votes
The application was first submitted by the applicant, Young Design Group, (on behalf of Verizon Wireless), August 25. The conditional use permit was on the Sept. 22 Planning and Zoning Commission agenda for consideration. Over 20 community members attended the meeting to speak in opposition of the permit and cell tower.
“This item was originally heard by the regular planning and zoning commission Sept. 22, 2020. A number of property owners spoke in opposition of the project,” said Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission director Justen Tregaskes in his recap to the council.
Public concerns expressed in all four meetings included health issues, a reduction in the setbacks, the clearing of trees, impact to property values and overall aesthetics in their neighborhood. Residents also questioned the need for this specific site and provided more than 10 alternative site addresses.
“Two motions to approved the request (conditional use permit) were made with both motions failing,” said Tregaskes. “No motion was made to deny the application. The commission then continued this item from the Sept. 22, 2020 meeting to the Oct. 13, 2020 meeting in order to allow for a full commission to be present.”
One of the two votes made Sept. 22 concluded in a 3 to 3 tie among commission members. This scenario was possible because only six of seven commission members were present.
Two steps forward,
one step back
Two failures to pass the motion (that would have approved the permit) seemed to indicate the issue was brought to conclusion. However, the continuation of the item to Oct. 13 aggravated the situation. Several residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the public hearing process by commenting as they exited the council chambers.
The permit was discussed four times among the commission and members of the public wishing to express their support, or opposition, to the cell tower permit.
Fairway Park spokesperson, Kevin Lowery, and the Fairway Park Homeowner’s Association president reiterated the reasons against the cell tower. A petition signed by at least 40 area residents were also presented to the commission for their consideration. “Thank you to the City Council for your service and I apologize for any difficulty,” Lowery said. “We hope that you can understand our position. We are disappointed that a cell phone tower will be built so close to our community but we respect your decision. I suppose we all learned a great deal and are better for it.”
The commission made a motion to approve the permit and it passed 4 to 3.
Residents appealed the decision through calls and letters to the city in the days following the October 13 meeting. As a result, the permit application was revisited in the Oct. 20 public hearing.
A Young Design Group representative and a Verizon Wireless consultant spoke before the council, providing additional information about the dire need for improved cell service, broadband wireless and data in the area.
At the conclusion of all discussion, the city council made and passed a motion to bring the item back for another public hearing on Nov. 17.
Technology marches on
The lack of cell phone signal, coverage and access to data is a known issue in rural areas like the White Mountains. Young Design Group and Verizon Wireless provided location and site specific arguments supporting the need for a cell tower. They also submitted a statement from Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Chief Bryan Savage, supporting the need for a cell tower to support 9-1-1 response in the area.
“I know we need data up here ... We also have 15-20 thousand residents that we’re sitting up here representing as well,” said councilor John Leech Jr.
Glad the tower will be constructed at that location to improve the signal and safety for many of us. My signal should go from dropped calls to no more dropped calls. I am glad council moved on this in the correct way. The tower will look fine.
