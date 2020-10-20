SHOW LOW — The Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4 to 3 in favor of the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) request to build a 110-foot mono-pine cell tower in Fairway Park. The privately owned site is zoned as commercial (C-2) on the north, south and east boundaries. The west property line is residential. The site holds with two addresses: 591 North Clark Road and 3980 West Cooley in Show Low.
Young Design Corporation is the applicant representing property owner, Sunquest Financial, LLC. The tower will provide 4G cell and data service for Verizon Wireless.
The commission meeting, held Oct. 13, was the second meeting in which the only agenda item was the matter of whether to approve the cell tower permit.
At the initial meeting held Sept. 22, at least 20 residents attended in person including members of the homeowners association. More than 10 people spoke during Call to the Public to explain why they were against erecting a cell tower in their neighborhood. City staff also said they received multiple phone calls or letters in opposition of the conditional use permit.
The commission ultimately tabled the matter and moved the agenda item to the Oct. 13 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting as “Old Business.”
For a second time, more than 10 people spoke before the commission during Call to the Public in the Oct. 13 meeting. All but one person who spoke, urged the commission to deny the cell tower permit. Residents cited multiple health and safety concerns, diminished visual aesthetics and the possibility of reduced property values.
One of the other sticking points about the conditional use permit is a reduction in setbacks on the north, and west side property lines. City code stated the setback requirement for a 110-foot tower is 137.5 feet from all property lines. In this case, the north property line is 93.8 feet (a 43.7 foot- reduction), the west property line is 124.7 feet (a 12.8 -foot reduction).
Additionally, there is a 200-foot roadway visual corridor protection area requirement. In this case, “the tower will only be set back 124.7 feet from the residentially zoned properties to the west of the subject property,” states the permit request.
Although these setbacks are less than the requirements stated in city code, “Separation from all residentially zoned properties shall be a minimum of (200) feet, but may be reduced by the commission if the goals of this ordinance would be better served thereby.”
This is exactly what occurred when the commission approved the conditional use permit; the separation or setbacks were reduced by the commission.
The opposers argued, to no avail, against approval of the permit based on this point as well as their health and safety concerns.
Fairway Park resident Kevin Lowery spoke on behalf of residents who could not attend. He presented the commission with a petition signed by 44 residents who were against the tower. He reminded the commission that, during the Sept. 22 meeting, the opposition group provided a list of 11 alternative property sites for the cell tower.
“The key word is ‘reasonable’”, said Lowery. “I have 44 signatures of those in opposition of the tower. We presented reasonable alternative sites that don’t require a setback reduction.”
The Young Design Group representative, Michelle Stone Grassl, reiterated that they had indeed explored most of the alternate property sites and found them to be inadequate for the cell tower requirements. “No other properties met all the requirements,” said Grassl.
Both the Sept. 22 and Oct. 13 meetings were emotionally charged. Grassl and another representative spoke in further detail about the added cell phone and date service the tower would provide. They also provided maps of existing and the “improved” proposed cell and data service coverage that the cell tower would provide. They emphasized the safety benefits of having cell phone service available during emergencies like the Rodeo-Chediski Fire where land line service in some areas had failed.
The Planning and Zoning Commission allowed audience members to speak Oct. 13 during Call to Public, as they had in the Sept. 22 meeting. Some of the same concerns were shared and new information was provided specifically related to studies conducted regarding electromagnetic radiation (EMF), suggested links to cancer, health impacts to children and others.
But the commission was not persuaded enough to deny the conditional use permit in favor of improving the service quality in the area.
Planning and Zoning Commission Director Justen Tregaskes further explained the list of “permitted uses” on commercial property within city limited. He gave examples of businesses or buildings permitted on C-2 property which include but are not limited to auto parts stores, beer and wine stores, banking drive-thru’s, bowling alleys, health clubs, hotels, motels, movie theaters and restaurants that don’t sell alcohol.
“There are very few homes on the property that are adjacent to this commercial (C-2) property,” said Tregaskes.
One Fairway Park resident, “Mark R.”, spoke in favor of the tower explaining how he would rather have a cell tower than one of the aforementioned businesses.
“I would rather a tower go up as long as we leave the trees there,” said … “We don’t need another parking lot, a Dollar Store or an auto parts store.”
(1) comment
This Cell Tower will benefit quite a few more people then those that opposed it. Looking forward to not having call dropped after it becomes operational.
