PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Following the Feb. 3 approval of a ground lease agreement between Cellular One of North East Arizona and the town of Pinetop-Lakeside, construction is underway for the 180-foot cellphone/EMS tower at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex.
Cell One began the process of applying for a conditional-use permit to erect the tower at MMRC and a variance for the additional 80 feet it needed for the tower in the spring of 2020.
Representatives from Cell One told the Board Of Adjustment (BOA) that the tower was needed in the MMRC area to alleviate dropped calls that include EMS and 911 calls. They said the additional height of 80 feet for the tower is required to get above the trees and have line of sight with the other towers that are located on Highway 260. The town code has a limit of 100 feet.
Public hearings were held for both issues following letters that were sent to residents within 300 feet of the proposed tower. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the BOA heard from citizens who objected to the tower and their concerns, which ranged from health and safety, residential property and location.
Tower location was originally requested by Cell One to be placed by the existing garbage enclosure on MMRC’s back parking lot. When the variance was approved, it was agreed the town and Cell One would explore looking for another location within MMRC farther away from residential properties.
A second location was found closer to Woodland Road by the commercial property owned by David Renner. That location would have made access relatively easy for Cell One since it requires once-a-month tower maintenance or in case of an emergency.
The third location, which was finally decided upon, was the most farther back near the playground, and though it was believed that location would impact the facilities and access for Cell One, the BOA felt it would be less objectionable to residents.
Dennis Baker of Cell One did tell the BOA that the third location would be somewhat tighter due to the roads being a little smaller and narrower, but it could still work.
It was not the location that held up beginning the project but the details of the contract.
Public Works Director Matt Patterson said that it took over a year for the lawyers from the town and Cell One, and town staff, going back and forth, to come up with a lease agreement to protect both the town and Cell One.
Patterson also worked closely with Baker from Cell One and believes the agreements reached regarding the construction work, easements, utility easements and improvements to the road to access the tower for Cell One were worked out the best for everyone concerned. He said they have a solid final legal agreement.
The final ground lease agreement is for the 50-foot-by-50 parcel the tower now sits on. Cell One will pay the town $800 a month and, according to Patterson, that cost is because the tower is a benefit to the community and will help with the dead-service areas. Should technology advance and the tower no longer serve the area, Cell One will remove it.
“I believe it is the right distance around town,” said Patterson, “and to resolve the issue so we do not have all those little towers. Finding a location in Pinetop is not easy. Neighborhoods do not want it and 260 is not the right place.
“We worked with the public on determining which was the best interest for everybody.”
The final lease agreement was passed unanimously by the Town Council on Feb. 3.
Nicole Edgington McDaniel, chief executive officer of Sunstate Technology Group, owned by Smith Bagley Inc., which also owns Cell One, said the 180-foot tower should be ready by June 1.
“FirstNet – First Responder Network and AT&T have initially signed on,” said Edgington. “Verizon has shown interest but there is no agreement yet.”
The 180-foot tower is up and can be seen from Woodland Road. Construction is now taking place to complete the project.
