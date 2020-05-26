SHOW LOW – The U.S. Census Bureau is resuming 2020 Census field operations in Arizona this week. For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staff will observe social distancing protocols and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). U.S. Census Bureau field employees will begin dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at front doors of households in areas that do not receive mail at their homes. This field operation follows current federal health and safety guidelines and does not require interaction between households and Census Bureau employees.
Census Bureau employees, both temporary decennial employees and permanent field representatives, can be identified by their Census photo Identification and one or more of the following items:
· Laptop computer with a Census Bureau logo
· iPad with a Census Bureau logo
· iPhone with a Census Bureau logo
· Black canvas bag with a Census logo
If you want to confirm that a person visiting an address is a legitimate Census Bureau employee, please call the Dallas Regional Census Center at (972) 510-1800.
For any other questions regarding field operations, the phone number for the Flagstaff Area Census Office is (928) 286-5519. The Flagstaff office covers Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai, Gila, Navajo, and Apache Counties. For other Census-related information, call Show Low Planning and Zoning Director Justen Tregaskes at (928) 532-4041.
