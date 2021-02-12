The Census Bureau this week offered an upbeat assessment of how the big count went in Navajo County, sidestepping most of the controversies that have dogged the vital effort this year.
“Nationally, 67% of American households chose to self-respond, that’s an incredible percentage — and higher than 2010,” Census coordinator Tammy Parise told the Navajo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
However, the self-response rate in Navajo County was just 35% and on the Navajo Reservation about 24%. Even Pinetop-Lakeside had a self-response rate of just 34%, according to the presentation.
Nonetheless, in two months the army of Census workers knocked on the doors of everyone who didn’t respond to the initial survey. If they couldn’t reach someone after repeated visits — they went to neighbors or used other administrative records to count the household.
As a result, Parise s aid the Census counted at least 99% of the total population, despite the pandemic and a host of other problems.
And that matters.
National studies estimate that missing a single household costs state and local governments $7,000 annually in federal support. Missing just one person costs local governments about $3,100 in support each year for the next 10 years.
The undercount affects how many congressmen each state gets — as well as influencing how states, counties and cities draw electoral district lines. Arizona is expected to pick up a congressional seat this year as a result of a decade of population growth. States that lost population will also lose congressional seats — continuing a long-term shift of political power to the west.
Certain population have, in the past, proven harder to count. Studies after the 2010 Census concluded Native Americans were undercounted by 5% and whites were overcounted — especially homeowners. That undercount in the past year affected the distribution of things like federal stimulus money to cope with the impact of COVID-19.
Still, Parise portrayed the Census as a great success, especially given the complications interjected by the pandemic.
“I want to thank Navajo County for the incredible work and support in the 2020 Census,” said Parise.
“You did a fantastic job,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Daryl Seymore. “We really appreciate out citizens for their response. It was a great turnout.”
Self-referral response rates were generally low throughout Navajo County, which required a lot more legwork by Census workers and their partners to contact the missing households. In the western region, the Census deployed 48,000 census takers and worked with 67,000 partner agencies, including Navajo County. Self-response rates by city in the White Mountains were all well below the statewide average of 64% and included:
• Pinetop-Lakeside: 36%
• Show Low: 44%
• Snowflake: 56%
• Taylor: 52%
• Holbrook: 56%
• Winslow: 55%
The Census faced challenges this year related to both politics and the pandemic.
The pandemic made it harder to recruit and retain Census workers and made some people more reluctant to come to the door. Fortunately, the first-ever use of the internet to fill out the nine-minute census form helped. Some 80% of the people who responded to the Census form without additional prodding relied on the Internet, said Parise.
The Trump administration initially tried to alter the rules to avoid counting undocumented residents, arguing people in the country illegally shouldn’t be included in any formulas to distribute federal aid. Courts overturned that effort.
Next, the administration moved to cut short the count by 2 to 4 weeks, arguing the Census needed extra time to process the numbers and meet the Dec. 31 deadline for turning the results over to Congress and the states. Critics said the short deadline was an effort to increase the undercount of those hard-to-reach groups, like Native Americans.
The limit on counting in the field stood, but courts extended the deadline for processing the numbers to April 30.
As a result, the states and counties still don’t have the actual census numbers. This will affect timelines for redrawing district boundaries for the Board of Supervisors, state legislators, congressional districts, as well as a cascade of other downstream effects.
“Normally we would have already delivered apportionment to the President, who turns it over to the governors. Those aren’t out yet,” said Parise. “COVID did delay our ability to work through the data and we did not meet the statutory deadline of Dec. 31. We anticipate an April 30 release this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.