Center for the Arts opens with new summer hours

SHOW LOW — The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) has new hours and a new feature wall at The Center for the Arts.
The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and its new wall features flowers and birds, the perfect genre for spring and summer.
A number of new things are gearing up for the season. The Book Hub Group is one of them. The group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the second Friday of each month.
It is a casual discussion, and participants can suggest books for the group. The next meeting will be April 9.
Another exciting event is the annual AAWM Student Art Show sponsored by Navopache Electric Cooperative.
At present there is a call for entries. Students from Apache and Navajo counties in grades 4-12 are invited to enter up to three works of art. The deadline for entry is April 21 and the art can be dropped off during the new business hours.
There is no fee to enter and the winner in each grade category will win art supplies. Entry forms are available online at www.AAWMCenterfortheArts.com under the special events tab.
Art entries will be judged by a committee of local artists and there will be a People’s Choice award chosen by the public. A Best of Show award will also be presented. Categories are broken down as grades 4-6, grades 7-9 and grades 10-12.
The awards presentation and reception will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 after which time the art will be released.
According to art show chairwoman Ann Anspach, entering the student art show is a great way for students to begin building their resume.
The public can view the show entries from April 23 to May 7 at which time they can also cast their votes. No votes will be taken on the day of the awards presentation.
The next AAWM art show will be the 21st biannual show. Entries are due by noon on May 26.
Two other upcoming shows will be the photography show on June 23 and the annual recycle art show on July 21.
Entry forms and more upcoming events and classes are listed at www.AAWMCenterfortheArts.com.
The Center for the Arts is at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low.
