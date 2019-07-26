Centerfire is primed for playing

VERNON — If you believe “today’s music ain’t got the same soul,” then you are either a Baby Boomer or a devotee of Centerfire Band.
Hailing from Concho, St. Johns and Vernon, Tony Falco, Mike Madrid and Joey May are Centerfire, and anyone who knows anything about ammo knows there is a correlation between this band and their name. When Centerfire hits the stage to play, music fires from their center and is a bullseye on the dance floor.
About four years ago, two pet shelter volunteer enthusiasts met and hit it off – Tony Falco and Tedi Patterson. Tony is originally from Hoboken, New Jersey, and Tedi is originally from Gulfbreeze, Florida; not exactly next door to one another, but Tedi had worked in New York City and New Jersey and she and Tony could relate.
“She told me that I sing so good and play so good,” recalled Tony.
Not that it took a big push, but with Tedi’s nudging,Tony put himself out there starting with ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s light rock and folk acoustic mix at Stanford General Store. He slowly added what he grew up with — standards by Hoboken’s own Frank Sinatra and other Italian-American singers. And guess who the booking agent was — Tedi, of course.
In February 2018 Tony decided he wanted to have a band. He reached out first to his longtime friend, Mike Madrid, a bass player from St. Johns. They had played off and on together for a decade. Next, they found their drummer at Stanford General Store, Joey May.
With ‘60s to ‘90s, classic rock, country — added by Joey — and pop as their genre, Tedi went to work booking them everywhere there was a place to play. Pretty soon, everybody knew Centerfire.
“We play the songs that people love to dance to — all iconic songs,” said Tony. “We see people singing the words to the songs. Some of the people who follow us say, ‘I have not heard that in so long,’ or that they come out to just hear one song that we play.”
“Each one of the band members sings,” said Tedi. “They all have different ranges.”
Tony grew up in tenement housing in Jersey and his uncle owned a place called Sinatra’s Lounge. The Falco family knew the Sinatra family and Frank when he was young. Tony would go to sleep every night listening to the music from the club. Around age 10, Tony decided he wanted to play the drums, but his mother put the kibosh on the noise, so he picked up the guitar instead. He played off and on for years but with a 30-year career as a police officer, playing took a back seat.
Mike loves bass and he loves camping and anything outdoors. He lives in St. Johns where he said, “his grandparents, the Madrids, go way back.” He works as an auto mechanic, but still finds time to be in the band. He went to high school in Florida and played in a band there.
“I always hung out with musicians,” said Mike.
When he moved from Florida to Phoenix he played with bands around Arizona City before coming to St. Johns.
Mike and Tony say that Joey is the best drummer on the Mountain. Joey also has a day job. He has been the crew chief at Stanford General Store for two years.
“I began my drumming on pots and pans in Casa Grande,” said Joey, “and loved throwing things. In ‘80 or ‘82 I began playing drums – loved it and I hit a few stages with bands back in ‘90 and ‘91 in Phoenix.”
Joey loves to barbecue and lives in Vernon.
Tedi shared that since the band came together they have never missed a gig, even when Joey got snowed in waist-deep one February. Tony had to pick him up on the highway after he more-or-less skied down on foot to the road.
“They already have 60 to 70 gigs booked for this year,” said Tedi, who makes sure the fans know where the band is playing. They have a Facebook page where Tedi posts their schedule as well as through other media outlets.
Centerfire is everywhere from The House in Show Low to Stanford General Store to The Truck Stop to the Elks Club, Aces Alehouse and more. In fact, anywhere there is a dance floor or a place to play and dance, you are likely to find them. They just participated in the first White Mountain Musician’s Festival in Alpine and earlier they were backup for Elvis and Willie Nelson tribute artists at Firestone Pizza in Concho. The band will be back there on Labor Day with a Keith Urban and Bon Jovi tribute artist. They will also be part of the lineup this year at Show Low Main Street’s Battle of the Bands and Food Vans.
The band agrees that Tedi is their best PR and that they could not do what they do without her.
Tedi and Tony, by the way, got married this year and they live on 11 acres with two adopted Mustangs, cats, dogs and a parrot.
“People recognize us wherever we go,” said Tony proudly. “Without the band, Mike would just be a mechanic, Joey a crew chief at Stanford General Store and me a retired cop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.