SHOW LOW — Show Low Chamber of Commerce board member Trisha Spear and new board member Gary Tackett provided a quarterly update to the Show Low City Council during the April 6 meeting.
Spear says the chamber is “right on track” with their goals and strategic plan.
The chamber has been providing quarterly updates to the council to demonstrate its progress in a variety of areas that includes membership growth, building partner relationships with other organizations such as the Northeastern Arizona Business Response Team, Northland Pioneer College and the Small Business Development Center.
The 2019 audit results were received and they “came out great,” said Spear. She also stated that the audit for 2020 will be conducted this July and they expect the same favorable audit results.
“Our budget versus actual spending is also looking really good and that is because of the hard work of the finance committee,” said Spear.
The monthly visitor count for the first quarter was 363 and it is averaging three new memberships per month. It also received requests for 16 Show Low relocation packets/information guides.
Social media is still being managed by chamber staffer Kortney Payne who reported that over 47,000 people reached in Facebook posts, over 11,000 in engagements and over 100 new page “Likes.”
Pinterest and Twitter impressions, audience tallies and engagements were also steadily increasing, according to Spear.
The chamber has resumed ribbon cuttings to welcome new members and is planning a safe return to networking events including the member breakfasts and after-hours mixers.
It will be reaching out to members in person and with newsletters, E-blasts and new member orientation.
The Show Low Chamber has officially joined the Arizona Office of Tourism and the Western Association of Chamber Executives that will lead to a continued promotion of the area as great place to live, work and recreate.
The chamber is establishing board committees as it moves forward and determines the need for focus in specific areas.
Although Show Low Days was canceled this year due to COVID-19, Derby Down the Deuce is in the planning process and will be organized by Mike Bosley of Show Low.
Derby Down the Deuce is has historically be a popular companion event to Show Low Days and is described as a “special event” with multiple sponsors.
Tackett, the chamber’s newest board member, is general manager of White Mountain Publishing and the Independent newspaper. As former general manager of the Payson Roundup that is also part of Kramer Media, Tackett has a history of success working with chambers of commerce in a way that is mutually beneficial.
Tackett and the White Mountain Independent (WMI) will be partnering with the chamber to add value for members and even recruit non-members through the ad sales process in a new publication.
The all-color, glossy publication will tell the highlights of living in Show Low and the White Mountains.
“The Realtors loved it and would take it out with members in their prospect packages,” said Tackett. “We put it in the visitor center in Payson, we put it in the casino, we put it at restaurants, hotels, hospitality areas and we mailed it to all 65 chamber of commerce centers in the state to let them know Payson is here and we want them coming here.”
Tackett said WMI will work with the Show Low Chamber of Commerce to create a Show Low publication.
“It’s a partnership with the chamber and will cost the chamber nothing,” said Tackett. “We will have advertising representatives that will be out on the street selling advertising in it. Our editor and reporters will be writing local stories for it.”
Tackett also said that WMI will provide 3,000 free copies to the chamber and it will replace the Chamber Showcase Directory. The chamber will also receive a percentage of the advertising sales revenue.
WMI is also planning to print 15,000 to 18,000 visitor guides to circulate throughout the state as well as creating a digital version of the guide said Tackett.
“It will have a directory included in it but will have a lot of other things that will appeal to people about the city of Show Low,” said Tackett of the upcoming publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.