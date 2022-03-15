The stuff of legend, or a gripping Hollywood movie at the least, for the Alchesay High School girls basketball team.
The state championship-winning team was the subject of glowing praise and a photo with the Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week.
The girls praised their teammates and God for their astonishing 2021-22 season, after wearing masks on the floor throughout their thrilling, overtime, come-from-behind win in the 3A championship.
Their performance electrified the community after the pandemic had canceled the 2020 season.
“I grew up in Whiteriver,” said Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger. “In high school, I was one of those cheerleaders cheering you on from the sideline. It’s not just about the trophy. I felt there was great deal of community members coming together – to live a little bit of normalcy and feel some joy.”
Class 3A Conference coach of the year Rick Sanchez thanked the board for the recognition. “We appreciate you guys – the work you do. We don’t really understand what the Board of Supervisors does, but we know it’s important.”
Mostly Sanchez heaped praise on the team that coped with the pandemic, a year without practice, the need to wear masks while running full speed up and down the court and tenacious opponents.
“They are an amazing group of people. We worked so hard this year to outmaneuver (COVID-19) and all the strange things that happened. We didn’t have a chance to play last year. It was awful. Basketball is such a big part of the Fort Apache Reservation – not playing and not being part of it – the only word is awful.”
Attendance at the epic championship game Feb. 26 against Chinle at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix set records for a girls playoff game.
“I was told there were 18,000 people there – but that couldn’t be because the stadium only holds 15,000,” said the characteristically understated Sanchez who’s in his third year as head coach and already celebrating his second championship. “It’s been an amazing ride. These girls are wonderful.”
The supervisors asked each player to go to the microphone and talk about what basketball, and a dream season, meant to her.
They all said basically the same thing – trust your teammates, work hard and give thanks to God.
“Jaylyn Nashio commented she learned to “trust each other – just trust and encourage each other.”
Jenieth Sanchez, who isn’t related to the coach, said, “I would play wherever the coach needed me. One thing I learned is just trust God. He’ll lead the way. The bond we built was like a family. In the beginning, we were told we were sisters. Just trust the Lord and have fun and keep that bond with your family.”
Sierra Lister said, “one thing I learned was to never give up, always work hard.”
Those lessons all came to play in the finals game against Chinle, which ended 66-64 in overtime with the arena overflowing with fans from Whiteriver who made the long drive.
Alchesay entered the tournament seeded sixth with Chinle 12th. Upsets in the early rounds pitted the two reservation schools against each other for the 3A championship.
The Falcons started out rough, down 13-0 in the first five minutes. Sanchez called a timeout, talked to the family of girls and sent them back out onto the court.
By the end of the first quarter, the Falcons were down 21-10. They jelled – and tied the game with 2:11 to play in the half.
The game seesawed in the second half and remained tied at the fourth quarter buzzer. Alchesay jumped out to a 66-61 lead in overtime, with 49 seconds left. But Chinle missed a final shot, which bounced off the hoop – giving Alchesay the hard-won championship.
The Whiteriver fans erupted. Even an hour after the game, the parking lot was full of Falcon fans, honking and hollering and savoring the high point of a rough year.
That celebration continued last week before the Board of Supervisors.
“What a tremendous accomplishment,” said Supervisor Jason Whiting, himself a Snowflake assistant football coach who knows a thing or two about championships. “Some of you are done with your basketball – but you’re playing beyond that. It’s neat to hear you talk about God in your life. You guys have so much life to live. One young lady asked me – ‘hey, what’s your guy’s job here?’ What impressed me is that you wanted to know. Your presence today shows how committed you are to each other and to life.”
Supervisor Fern Benally said she’s a Monument Valley Mustang fan, but “I just want to congratulate you and wish you well in all you do. Now that you’ve won the championship everyone is going to look up to you, and you can be that role model for them. I was just really excited for you.”
