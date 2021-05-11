SHOW LOW — Police Chief Joe Shelley is headed to the lake and whatever else retired guys do nowadays.
Shelley is leaving law enforcement and is stepping into the civilian life with his wife Kara. After nearly seven and a half years as a respected leader in the Show Low Police Department, May 14 will be the day he turns in his badge for good.
The year he started his career in law enforcement, the National Institute of Justice published an article which stated that officers’ careers lasted an average of 26.4 years. Shelley beat that 1987 statistic. His career has spanned an impressive 34 years.
Shelley began with the Mesa, Arizona police department and proceeded to work his way up to the rank of Commander of Criminal Investigations. Then the City of Show Low managed to entice him away from the hustle and bustle of the metro beat. It was an a huge adjustment for the big city guy, but he quickly learned to slow down and was taught what the locals fondly call “mountain time.”
“I went down to the local barbershop during my two-week visit while I was considering this job and quickly found that people (in Show Low) were very opinionated and lived at a totally different pace from the life I came from, which was great!” Shelly said.
Not only did Shelley adjust to the slower speed of life, but he also had to adjust to the realities of fire season in the White Mountains.
“I was amazed at just how integrated all the agencies are: fire, the towns, (Navajo County Sheriff) and Show Low. They all work in tandem, like one team. It has to keep everyone safe when fires break out,” Shelley said.
“April 1 through July is fire season and two of the largest fires in Arizona happened right here. We have to be ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice,” Shelly said.
“I had some good times and some trying times in this career...real life is not like it is in the movies,” Shelley said.
Chief Shelley hates the grief bullies cause and that is what made him decide to apply and graduate from the academy in the first place. “I know it is a cliché, but it is a baseline — (officers) like helping people and they dislike bullies,” Shelley said.
When asked what he was most proud of, Shelley mentioned his wife Kara and step-daughter Cecelia, as well as his siblings and many nieces and nephews. Joe Shelley loves family, his faith and his community. However the one case which still sticks out in his mind, was a young bully back in Mesa. He is grateful to have influenced him to change his environment and went on graduate with a better mindset.
“I want others to know that I am very proud of this department and all we have accomplished. The Show Low community is incredible and I am glad to be a part of it,” Shelley said.
Chief Joe Shelley isn’t quite sure what exactly is next for him, but he does know, that it will involve more time with Kara and Cecelia, some football coaching, a lot of walking of Philos, his yellow Labrador Retriever, some camping, time with family and loads of home remodeling, and maybe a skydiving trip or two. Time to enjoy life in different clothes.
