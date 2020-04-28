NAVAJO COUNTY — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Although the month has almost passed, the statistics remain. At least 4.3 million reports were made to child protective services in the federal fiscal year of 2018, according to the proclamation.
“ ...(T)he hidden epidemic of child abuse crosses all boundaries of income, race, religion, and ethnicity and continues to be one of more serious health issues with over 90% of abuse perpetrated by people that children know, love, and trust ...”
The proclamation also acknowledges that child abuse and neglect are a “serious problem affecting every segment of our community ...” and asks the public to remember that “children are our most valuable resources.”
Navajo County supports the Family Advocacy Center (FAC) which is a critical piece in the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The FAC serves another important role in the community by helping children and families who are victims of abuse, neglect, domestic violence and sexual assault during an investigation of such crimes against children.
The FAC is uniquely equipped to assist children and families through the traumatic experiences they may face as victims of abuse.
The FAC incorporates a multidisciplinary team approach with a variety of goals including but not limited to ensuring victims are treated with respect and dignity throughout the investigative process and minimizing trauma and re-victimization.
The FAC provides a safe place where professionals can interview children who are the victims of sexual abuse or assault, according to FAC Director of Development Sandra Angelo in a previous interview with the Independent.
“The Navajo County Family Advocacy Center (FAC) provides a comforting, nurturing, and safe environment for children to tell their story in their own words to experts who will listen to them, protect them and help them heal,” said Angelo.
To reach the FAC, call 928-532-6047 or visit their website at https://ncfac.org or see their Facebook page at Navajo County Family Advocacy Center. They are located at 902 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.