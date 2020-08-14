SHOW LOW – There are three professionals who work at the Family Advocacy Center (FAC) in Show Low that one might describe as “loaded for bear.”
In reality, they are actually “loaded with bear” — teddy bears that is. They also come equipped with with super hero stickers, toys, games, stuffed animals, handmade knitted sweaters and clean clothing for children who may need it.
Director of Services Linda Kingery, Victim Advocate Nicole Kester and Director of Development Dr. Sandra Ann Angelo, PhD are staff the Navajo County Family Advocacy Center (FAC) staff in Show Low.
There is an unfortunate reason these professionals are so well stocked with things that comfort children – child abuse.
The FAC is a local nonprofit organization that provides services to children who have been sexually and physically abused. The team provides victims and their families a safe setting to assist in addressing and overcoming the trauma of their experience as well as working in conjunction with the Department of Child Safety, the Navajo County Attorney, law enforcement, Court Appointed Child Advocates (CASA) and many others.
“Reports of child abuse are down but that is misleading,” said Kingery. “Child abuse has been occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic but it hasn’t been reported as often because schools closed early to prevent spread of the virus. This left vulnerable children home with their abusers.”
The FAC witnessed a drop in the number of reported cases starting in March. Children weren’t in the presence of mandatory reporters such as teachers, counselors, coaches, neighbors, daycare providers, parks and recreation employees, librarians, other parents, friends and school resource officers.
“The pandemic created a pressure cooker situation,” said Angelo. “People are locked up together at home and don’t have a release. Job loss, loss of income – all these things create stress that some people take out on their children in the form of abuse.”
“The recommendation to stay home impacted victims or witnesses who may have felt like they couldn’t report the abuse,” said Kingery. “Right now we are concerned about our children who are isolated from the people who would report the abuse and can help them.”
The stress of reporting can bring the family system to another boiling point.
“Spouses may feel trapped, asking themselves, ‘What if the abuse is the main breadwinner in our household?’ or ‘I don’t want my family to break up right now – that will cause more stress on everyone and manifest into more abuse,’” said Kingery.
Sometimes the witnesses and victims feel they can’t report the abuse so they just internalize it said Kingery. The end result can be more embarrassment, fear, shame and hopelessness for the victim and the family members who feel powerless against the abuser.
“My concern is that people may hear on the news or read in the paper that the calls or reports of child abuse are down,” said Kingery. “The assumption is that child abuse is not happening like it used to but it is — it’s just not being reported.”
Local stats
The Show Low FAC conducted 16 forensic interviews in March when COVID-19 was just beginning to impact the state. In both April and May, the interview number dropped to three.
In June and July, the number of forensic interviews rose back to eight and nine, respectively. This was still 50% less than in March.
In April, the Department of Child Safety received 2,081 reports of neglect and 794 reports of abuse in Arizona despite the downward trend in reporting.
The lack of reporting did not go unnoticed and a statewide initiative called “Keeping Kids Safe” was launched in May by Tucson Senator Victoria Steele and child care advocates.
“Child abuse doesn’t stop during a pandemic, it gets worse,” the May 22 press release stated.“During this period of social distancing, concern for children’s safety is growing. While the response to coronavirus is essential to help curb the spread in our community, it could also be creating unintended consequences that may put children at risk.”
“We want everyone to take responsibility for the safety of children,” Steele wrote in the release. “If you see a child being hurt, call 911 or 1-888-SOS-Child so the authorities can make sure that child is okay.”
“If you see something, says something,” said the FAC staff.
Forensic interviews
Forensic interviewers like Linda Kingery are specially trained to ask child victims a series of unbiased, non-leading questions to elicit information about the abuse in an age- and developmentally-appropriate manner, according to the FAC. The child and the interviewer meet one-on-one and an electronic copy of the interview is provided to law enforcement, an investigation team or the Department of Child Safety.
Victim Advocate Nicole Kester, is a critical part of the process. She is there to talk to victims about their feelings about what happened to them. She is reassuring, compassionate and can advocate for other services they may need such as counseling and therapy.
The FAC also provides something called delayed disclosure interviews. “This is basically something where the child is not in immediate danger and the suspect doesn’t have access to the child,” said Kester. “The child is not in any danger but the abuse needs to be reported. And, the issue needs to be addressed for the emotional health of the child or the adult.”
“Before and during a forensic interview Linda gets down on the floor with the child – she gets down on the kid’s level,” says Angelo. “We want this to be a warm, friendly place and we continually update the FAC to achieve that level of comfort.”
The fact that trusted adults believe what the child is saying is crucial said the FAC staff.
“I remember one child who was leaving our office in the care of the Department of Child Safety,” said Angelo. “As the child was leaving, he turned and looked at us and said, ‘This is my best day ever!”
The Family Advocacy Center relies on grants and donations to operate.
For more information or to get involved, visit their website https://ncfac.org/, navajocountyaz.gov, or follow their Facebook page, Navajo County Family Advocacy Center.
For more information about the “Keeping Kids Safe” initiative, visit https://thedgt.org/.
This is horrible and another reason children need to be in school. If this is happening, one can only assume there is no teaching going on either, even if it's online. Sounds like they'd be safer in school than at home. Such a sad situation for all.
Perhaps another reason calls are down is that basically nothing is done... Az being a "Minimal Parenting Standard State" allows just that. Very sad indeed what is allowed to go on. Even with the AZ standard, CPS / DCS used to be better... its gone down hill last few years.
