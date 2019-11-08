NAVAJO COUNTY — A two-vehicle fatality collision on Bourdon Ranch Road in White Mountain Lake Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2, took the life of a 3-year-old child.
The fatal accident is being investigated by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
NCSO Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt said they are awaiting blood testing results, but impairment is not suspected at this time.
Officials have not released the name of the child victim.
He said the vehicles involved were traveling north on Bourdon Ranch Road around three in the afternoon last Saturday when the lead vehicle, where the child was seated in a child safety seat in the back seat, stopped to turn west onto Roundup Drive when the vehicle behind it crashed into the back causing damages that took the life of the 3-year-old.
The child was taken to Summit Healthcare where she was pronounced dead.
“This collision is still under investigation by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Investigators will continue to gather facts of the collision by gathering data from the vehicles’ ‘Event Data Recorders’ by order of search warrants, along with other measures,” Moffitt said the press release.
He said NCSO Sheriff David Clouse sends his condolences to the family of the victim and that every life is precious and drivers need to be vigilant to avoid such accidents.
“Every life is precious and to lose one that may have been avoided is a tragic reminder to drive with care and to limit distractions,” Clouse said in the press release.
