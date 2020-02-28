ST. JOHNS — Former daycare worker Marc Wheeler, 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 18 in the Apache County Superior Court and will be sent to prison for 10 years. Wheeler is a small man, 34, balding with a graying beard. He was dressed in standard orange jail issued clothing. Wheeler was escorted into the courtroom by an armed detention corporal and sat next to his lawyer, Benjamin Brewer while Judge Michael Latham went through the change of plea proceeding. The state was represented by Alana Moore.
Wheeler was originally charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault and molestation of a child under 15 years of age, allegedly occurring between April and June of 2019. They are all Class 2 felonies. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 3 felony, and the original molestation charge. The charges were designated as dangerous crimes against children which seems to be self-evident, but has an important legal consequence because of the mandatory and heightened punishment for crimes with such a designation. The other charges were dismissed.
St. Johns Police reported the victim to be seven years old.
Court records allege that Wheeler, described as a former daycare worker, assaulted the child in a bedroom at the family’s residence. It is not yet known whether Wheeler was on the job at the time, or if he lived there. In July, the victim’s mother reported to the police that something happened. The police conducted a “forensic interview” probably of the victim, in Show Low in August.
Later that month, St Johns Police swore out two warrants — one to collect a swab of Wheeler’s saliva for DNA evidence, which they got; the other to remove carpeting and pad in the bedroom. Allegedly, bodily fluid was left behind on the carpet. Police cut out three pieces of carpeting and padding which contained “unknown fluids,” according to the search warrant property supplement. It is unknown what the results were of any analysis or comparisons, but his guilty plea suggests a match.
The Apache County victim advocate attended the change of plea with two women, presumed to be related to the victim. During the proceeding, a court staffer provided a box of tissues to one of the women and a burly official wearing a badge, presumed to be the investigating detective, offered her words of comfort.
For his sentence on the molestation charge Wheeler will be on lifetime probation with sex offender terms when he gets out of prison. Under Arizona law, he will be required to register in the statewide sex offender registration system and will be subject to the community notification laws, meaning that the appropriate authorities will notify the community in which he will be residing of his release from prison. If he violates his probation, which he will be on for the rest of his life, he will go back to prison, perhaps for decades.
He will be formally sentenced on March 19.
