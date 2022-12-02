HOLBROOK—Shawn Michael Chock was sentenced to 26½ years in prison on Nov. 9 in the Navajo County Superior Court for killing one bike cyclist and seriously injuring eight others when he plowed his truck into a group of racers during the Bike the Bluff event on June 19, 2021, on the Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Jeremy Barrett, 58, died on July 10, 2021, after he took a turn for the worse just when he was due to be released from a hospital in Flagstaff. Chock, 36, was charged with “extreme homicide,” a Class 1 felony and many other counts of aggravated assault, including one against a Show Low police officer at whom Chock sped his truck while leaving the scene of the carnage. The officer was able to shoot the truck and Chock that stopped Chock’s travels that day. He was arrested and hospitalized and had been in the Navajo County Jail since.
The plea agreement called for a 16-year prison sentence for the death of Barrett and a 10½-year prison sentence for the Class 2 felony assault against the officer, to run consecutively, meaning Chock won’t start serving the time on one charge until he has finished serving the time on the other. The Class 2 assault charge seems to be the one count the defense worked hard on challenging, because it was alleged that Chock “intentionally” committed the assault against the officer and defense counsel Bruce S. Griffen of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm urged that Chock didn’t have the intent required by the law to be guilty of that assault.
In the defendant’s sentencing memorandum, Griffen explains what was going on with Chock that fateful morning. He notes that Chock himself “in his youth was a bicycle enthusiast and accomplished racer,” and that at one time Chock had aspirations to become a police officer. But Chock has struggled with mental health for along time and has just observed three years of sobriety when he had received some “bad family news,” which led him to start drinking again. He did not take his prescribed medications, was a “mental mess,” wrote Griffen, and developed a gastric illness. In fact, Chock has been in the hospital shortly before the race. In an effort to feel better, Chock went to Walmart early in the morning of June 19 for food and “whippets,” described as an “aerosol computer duster” that he inhaled. The chemical made him black out, lose control of his truck, cross over several lanes of traffic and into the crowd of cyclists.
Griffen’s legal argument was that the collisions were not intentional, that the impacts and flight from the scene were “not products of conscious conduct.” Griffen notes that when questioned about the bicyclists after his arrest, Chock asked “what bicyclists?”
Later, the defense commissioned a psychological evaluation that describes Chock as having a number of psychological pathologies but opines that Chock is not as much criminally minded; rather, he has “unresolved and under-addressed psychiatric treatment and psychological needs. …”
It is possible that the defense assessed the chances of beating the intentional element of the Class 2 assault charge, but that a jury may still convict if they found that Chock acted “recklessly,” and that may have help Chock decide to take the deal.
The prison sentence for the other charges will run concurrently with the 26½ years, meaning that he will serve them at the same time he is serving the sentences for the murder and assault.
Chock will get 508 days credit for time served but will have to serve the 16 years for the murder “day for day,” meaning no discount for good behavior. He can get 15% off the Class 2 felony assault sentence of 10½ years allowed by the system of parole, now called “community supervision.”
