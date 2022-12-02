HOLBROOK—Shawn Michael Chock was sentenced to 26½ years in prison on Nov. 9 in the Navajo County Superior Court for killing one bike cyclist and seriously injuring eight others when he plowed his truck into a group of racers during the Bike the Bluff event on June 19, 2021, on the Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.

Jeremy Barrett, 58, died on July 10, 2021, after he took a turn for the worse just when he was due to be released from a hospital in Flagstaff. Chock, 36, was charged with “extreme homicide,” a Class 1 felony and many other counts of aggravated assault, including one against a Show Low police officer at whom Chock sped his truck while leaving the scene of the carnage. The officer was able to shoot the truck and Chock that stopped Chock’s travels that day. He was arrested and hospitalized and had been in the Navajo County Jail since.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.