HOLBROOK — The man accused of driving into a group of bicyclists, leaving one rider dead and several others seriously injured, at the Bike the Bluff Race last year in Show Low pleaded guilty Monday and will serve 26½ years in prison.
White Mountain Lake resident Shawn Chock, 37, entered the guilty pleas to one count of second degree murder and nine counts of aggravated assault in Navajo County Superior Court.
Chock was accused of driving a Ford 150 truck into 40 to 50 Bike the Bluff cyclists at about 7:25 a.m. on the Deuce of Clubs after inhaling a computer-cleaning chemical on June 19, 2021.
The afternoon docket for Presiding Judge Dale P. Nielson was crowded Monday. The 1:30 change of plea proceedings was finishing up at 2:30 but some unusual snags delayed Chock’s plea. First, there was a question whether a defendant named Brian Yazzie was actually the Brian Yazzie scheduled that afternoon. Then Nielson called an attorney to begin a telephonic change of plea but the attorney was stuck in another court. After calling another law office, the staff there put the judge on hold and the courtroom was treated to some blaring hard rock from the on-hold music that drew a chuckle from the court reporter.
Nielson then inquired about a prisoner “on the chain,” as it’s called who had not been seen yet and was told he had been brought over too early. In another confusion, an attorney for a defendant scheduled for court informed the judge that his client had been shipped off to prison by jail staff on another case before his second case was concluded, so he would not be appearing that day. When Neilson called another case, the attorney was in the hallway on the phone.
Finally, a detention officer escorted Chock into the court room, to be seated in the jury box. The 1:30 in- custodies who almost filled the entire jury box had been taken back to jail by that point. Chock appeared clean and alert. He wore his longish brown hair in a mullet and sported a well-trimmed gray-flecked beard. He was dressed in typical jail garb; orange slacks and a black-and-white striped jail smock. His attorney, Bruce Griffen from Flagstaff who has represented some high-profile defendants, briefly chatted with Chock, who held an old-fashioned black-and-white speckled composition notebook. When Nielson called the case, both sat at the defense table. The state was represented by prosecutor Patrick Zinicola of the County Attorney’s Office.
In a strong and respectful voice, Chock pleaded guilty to second degree murder a “dangerous” Class 1 felony; aggravated assault, a “dangerous” Class 2 felony and nine counts of aggravated assault, Class 3 felonies one for each victim who was injured.
The Class 2 felony is more serious than a Class 3, because the victim was a police officer toward whom Chock sped his vehicle. Under Arizona sentencing law, the designation of a crime as a dangerous one increases the prison time.
Technically, the Class 1 carried a range of sentence between 10 and 15 years; Chock got 16 years, the “presumptive” sentence. The Class 2 carried a range of sentence between seven and 21 years.
Chock received the presumptive sentence of 10½ years and those prisons terms must run consecutively, meaning that Chock must serve one term, before starting to serve the other. The presumptive sentences for the other Class 3 felonies are 7½ years each, but they will run concurrently, at the same time, as the other prison terms. That means Chock will serve 26½ years in prison. If a victim comes forward and seeks restitution for economic loss, Chock will have to pay it.
The judge accepted the pleas, meaning that it’s nearly certain the prison time that Chock agreed to will be imposed at sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.