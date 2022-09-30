Wheel in grill.JPG

A Ford truck that ran over a group of bicyclists was found on June 19, 2021, on West Oliver Street behind Native Grill.

HOLBROOK — The man accused of driving into a group of bicyclists, leaving one rider dead and several others seriously injured, at the Bike the Bluff Race last year in Show Low pleaded guilty Monday and will serve 26½ years in prison.

White Mountain Lake resident Shawn Chock, 37, entered the guilty pleas to one count of second degree murder and nine counts of aggravated assault in Navajo County Superior Court.

