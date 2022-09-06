The Christmas Cabin Craft Guild presents a check to White Mountain Hospice Foundation from raffle proceeds for a quilt donated by the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Quilt Ministry of Tucson. Guild members, standing from left, are Terry Linn, Joyce Mohen, Georgia Allen, Charlotte Blackmore, Cyndy Wilde, Pat Durako and Kathy Godwin. Seated are WMHF member Debra Brackney, left, and Guild President Donna Shay.
The Christmas Cabin Craft Guild presents a check to White Mountain Hospice Foundation from raffle proceeds for a quilt donated by the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Quilt Ministry of Tucson. Guild members, standing from left, are Terry Linn, Joyce Mohen, Georgia Allen, Charlotte Blackmore, Cyndy Wilde, Pat Durako and Kathy Godwin. Seated are WMHF member Debra Brackney, left, and Guild President Donna Shay.
Christmas in July came once again for the White Mountain Hospice Foundation when the Christmas Cabin Craft Guild chose that organization for a second time as beneficiary of funds raised from a quilt raffle.
A group of women 41 years ago began an annual event of selling crafts and donating a quilt the women made to a local charity. As the successful and anticipated event grew, guild members began selling raffle tickets for the quilt that generates a nice purse for the recipient.
The raffle tickets are sold in advance on weekends in front of the Pinetop and Springerville Safeway stores during June and July. They are also sold during the craft show that was held from July 28-30 at the Lakeside Community Gym. Ticket holders were not required to be present to win.
The annual craft event offers handmade crafts that included toys, wood crafts, ornaments, stitchery, jewelry, gourds and more.
Donna Shay, president of the Christmas Cabin Craft Guild, made the announcement that Ellen and Rob Carr of Tucson were the lucky quilt winners this year.
The guild also draws a ticket at the end of the craft show for a gift basket. Steve McCarthy of Pinetop was this year’s winner.
The quilt, donated by the Corpus Christi Catholic Church Quilt Ministry of Tucson, brought in $1,750 for WMHF, a nonprofit.
WMHF benefits patients and families when they have needs that are not covered by the hospice benefit, such as electrical bills or other utilities and needs.
WMHF and the local hospice organizations are all separate entities and do not support each other financially, but they do work together for the needs of local hospice patients. Requests received for help are reviewed at a WMHF monthly board meeting. Emergency requests are handled on an as needed basis.
The WMHF board works diligently to raise funds in order to continue to provide help to hospice families in need.
Next year’s Christmas Cabin Craft Guild event will be held from July 27-29.
