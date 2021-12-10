PINETOP-LAKESIDE — After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the High Country Barbershop Chorus returns with their “9th Annual Benefit Christmas in the Pines Concert” at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
The concert is presented by the High Country Barbershop Quartet and Northland Pioneer College.
The a cappella group is now a dozen, consisting of three women and nine men. Traditionally an all-male chorus, the chorus board of directors voted this year for the group to become a mixed chorus.
The Barbershop Harmony Society led the way for women to join the traditional all-male society on June 19, 2018 — 80 years after being an all-male group.
The High Country Barbershop Chorus is the White Mountains Arizona chapter of the society which was founded in 2000 by Doc Dockendorf, a barbershopper for 60 consecutive years.
The High Country Barbershop Chorus is led by Director Theresa Dick, PhD, and Assistant Director James Mark Burden. Barbershop singers include Chloe Yorksmith, Kerry Lucero, Everett Peterson, Jeff Walker, Jim Burden, Ken Fitschen, Chris Fawcett, Tom Wallis, Dick Murphy, Larry Kennedy and Charlie Perkins.
Participating groups will include Show Low High School Show-Biz, Blue Ridge Junior High School Choir, Blue Ridge High School Harmonies and the Blue Ridge High School Sprezzas (an all girls choir).
Admission is by donation and the gross proceeds from the event will be shared equally by participating schools for support of their performing arts and music departments.
According to Chorus Manager and Chapter President Everett Peterson, the 2020 and 2021 summer shows were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some of the old members did not return, the chorus does have some new members.
Anyone who has interest in barbershop can join the chorus at their rehearsal each Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Blue Ridge High School choir room. Rehearsal runs until 7:35 p.m. with an optional quartet time until 8:30 p.m.
“Come as you are,” said Peterson. “We are still accepting people. Come three times. Listen the first time and after the third time, the director and music vice president make an assessment, and if they are a good fit, they are essentially invited back.”
Though their 2020 and 2021 annual summer concerts were cancelled, the July 23, 2022 show will return to Blue Ridge High School Auditorium featuring “Broadway and the Big Screen, Barbershop Style.” The headliner quarter will be Vocalocity, the current Far Western District Champion Quartet from the Barbershop Harmony Society. There will be two performances, a 1 p.m. matinee and a 6 p.m. evening performance.
For those wondering about Doc, he still has a residence in the White Mountains and will be back for the summer and barbershop.
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church is located at 1915 S. Penrod Road in Pinetop. The performance will be held in the St. Joseph’s Family Center which is located behind the main church building.
