SHOW LOW — Tamra Reidhead attended her last City Council meeting as Show Low’s city clerk on Tuesday, Jan. 19. She was employed with the city for more than 18 years and was promoted to city clerk in March 2020.
The council members recognized her through their words and with an award presented by Mayor John Leech Jr.
“You make this job so much easier,” said Leech. “You’re organized and give us all the paperwork we need and you answer all of our questions. I hate to see you leave but I know you are leaving us in good hands.”
Reidhead said she wasn’t prepared to speak about herself but said, “I will say how blessed I feel to work for the city for 18 years and for a staff that is just so amazing. And I have appreciated getting to work with the council members; I feel like we have the best council in the whole state. That goes for the ones before you and the new council members.”
Several other council members thanked Reidhead for her long-time service with the city. She was named Assistant City Clerk of the year in Arizona in 2018.
“I must say that Tamra has served with dignity and composure throughout the years,” said Vice Mayor Connie Kakavas. “She assures us and brings a quiet calm to everything. She is extremely efficient and is dedicated.”
Reidhead has actively been training Rachael Hall to take her place as city clerk. Nicole Hudson will be the assistant city clerk.
Reidhead’s last day is Feb. 1.
A Show Low Police Department promotion was also conducted during the Jan. 19 council meeting.
Show Low Police Department Detective Troy Eberline was promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant by SLPD Chief Joe Shelley and SLPD Operations Commander Jeff McNeil.
Shelley gave a summary of Eberline’s life and experience before law enforcement.
Originally from Alaska, Eberline has background in everything from working in a bakery as a child to working as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. He completed a two-year mission in Pennsylvania for his church before returning to Alaska where he worked for the Alaska Department of Corrections for about five years.
In September 2014, he began his law enforcement career with the Show Low Police Department.
“Troy’s is a very driven and dedicated employee and his work ethic was immediately noticed by staff members and his peers,” said Shelley. “He showed a passion for detecting impaired drivers early on and became Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus-certified. He works on the DUI taskforce and was selected as a firearms instructor and has many other skills.”
Eberline has also worked as a school resource officer at Show Low Junior High School and was a training officer in the Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy. He has been a detective in the SLPD investigation unit for the last year and a half.
Eberline, said Shelley, has been working hard full time in the SLPD while studying for the sergeant test for the last seven months. He’s also been studying to get his degree.
“We bring in evaluators from all over the state for the police sergeant testing,” said Shelley. “It’s a very hard but very worthwhile test.”
Troy’s wife, Katie Eberline, was in attendance at the meeting to see her husband’s promotion. They have been married 13 years and have four children with a baby on the way.
“I would just like to say congratulations to Sgt. Eberline and to your wife, Katie. We appreciate your dedication and your support to your husband so he can serve in such capacity,” said Kakavas. “It’s an important role in our community and a difficult time to serve in our nation.”
