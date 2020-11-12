City of Show Low logo

SHOW LOW — During the Nov. 3 city council meeting Show Low Mayor-elect John Leech Jr. made a motion to increase the city’s $5,000 donation to $10,000 for the Community Fast of Compassion.

Show Low city council meeting

Show Low city councilor and Mayor elect, John Leech Jr., speaks during a special meeting in the council chambers.  Leech made a motion at the Nov. 10 council meeting to increase the city's donation to the Community Fast of Compassion from $5,000 to $10,000. The council approved the motion unanimously on Nov. 10.

The Community Fast of Compassion ran Nov. 8-15 and was funded by private, municipal, business and community donations.

(Thanksgiving 2020 for Show Low Citizens is a separate event that takes place on Monday, Nov. 23. It is funded by the city of Show Low contingency fund.)

The council voted to authorize an additional $5,000 to the Community Fast of Compassion, bringing the city’s total monetary donation to $10,000.

“The pandemic is still going on … our community is going to need it now more than ever,” Leech said. “For that reason and because it stays in our community I would like to make a motion that we double the donation amount.”

“I would agree with Councilman Leech that we need to do more,” said Vice Mayor Mike Allsop. “It think this is a year where people are going to need a little more.”

“It’s kind of a slam dunk. We have it. We can so let’s do,” said Councilman Gene Kelley.

Reach the reporter at

lsingleton@wmicentral.com

Tags

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.