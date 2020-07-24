SHOW LOW – The City of Show Low’s website has a fresh, new look. Online viewers logging on to Show Low’s website at www.showlowaz.gov will find it has been completely revamped, with an eye toward greater ease of use and interactivity.
City employees continue to fine-tune the new site. The city’s calendar of events and latest news are easily accessible from the home page. Also available is the “notify me” function for those who would like to be notified by email and/or text message regarding City Council and/or Planning and Zoning Commission meeting agendas.
Please sign up by clicking on the “notify me” icon on the website home page. Call (928) 532-4060 or (928) 532-4061 with any questions or comments.
