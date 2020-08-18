SHOW LOW — The zoning case brought by the City of Show Low against long-time resident Joy Owens has finally settled.
The city brought a civil complaint against Owens in August 2017. After two years of talks, a trial started in August 2019, but didn’t finish after a full day of testimony by the city’s witnesses.
But last Thursday there were (masked) smiles all around in the Show Low Municipal Court when the parties showed up with a three-page, signed settlement agreement.
After setting and resetting the continued trial eight times over the course of a year, retired Justice of the Peace and former Show Low City Magistrate Stephen Price gave the parties until July 31, to present to the court a settlement — that day came and went without a resolution, so Price set August 13 as a firm date for the continued trial.
The city was represented by F. Morgan Brown, city attorney. Owens, 91, represented herself throughout this long ordeal and on Thursday appeared in court with her granddaughter.
When the Judge Price took the bench behind a plexiglass screen and a name plate that read “Shirley Patterson,” he called the case and announced that he had been told that the parties had reached an agreement.
He addressed Owens first and asked if that were true. The hard of hearing Owens told the court that “I want a fair resolution,” which implied that maybe she still wanted to fight it out. But upon closer questioning by the judge, Owens acknowledged that she had “signed my name to it,” and the document was handed to Price.
Without announcing the terms, Price filled out a final order and adjourned. He probably won’t miss this case — every time a trial date was coming up, he said in May that he would listen once again to the first full day of testimony so that he could be up to speed with new testimony.
The overarching problem in this litigation is that the Owens family homesteaded this large parcel in the heart of Show Low before the state of Arizona even existed (it became a state in 1912) and way before the city of Show Low was incorporated.
Her understanding is that the “agricultural” zoning the property was stamped with even before statehood trumps anything the city has come up with since.
Over the years as Show Low developed, Owens donated land to the city for its cemetery and traded or sold other plots so that, in one instance, the city could widen Central Avenue in the 1997. She also allowed the city to dig a drainage ditch over her land into Show Low Creek after the natural drainage was disrupted by certain city-approved developments including the school’s new soccer field. Owens claimed that the drainage ditch has fallen into disrepair and created a hazard for persons and animals.
When the city widened Central Avenue in 1997, the family had to move certain mobile homes. In exchange, the city paid the family cash, and Owens claims that the city also made promises to her that were either not in writing and/or since forgotten, but which she relied on to re-set the up-rooted mobile homes to a different area on the property, hook them up to the city sewer, and rent them out.
But decades later, the city claimed that she couldn’t do that without getting a new type of zoning to allow for that, plus she owed sewer hook up fees and monthly usage fees that were way past due, the city said.
Years after the mobiles were re-located, Owen also set four structures that used to be modular classrooms on a different part of the property, which visiting family members would stay in. Owens eventually rented them out.
The city claimed that in order to do that, the law says that Owens was required to first get a zoning change, a conditional use permit, an inspection and a certificate of occupancy from the city.
To old-school Joy Owens whose family homesteaded the land, this was an illegal encroachment on her “God-given right,” as she called it, to manage the property as she saw fit. She also believed that as part of the widening project, the city had either implicitly or explicitly allowed her to rent out structures there.
Another bone of contention is Show Low Creek. It runs through the Owens property, and as in the old days, gets clogged with mud, trees and debris, and more recently, with discarded trash like mattresses from nearby hotels. Owens claims her family used to dredge the creek with horses, but now the city, she claimed, won’t clean it up and won’t let her clean it up, either.
In May, 2020, after a court setting, The Independent asked City Attorney Brown about that and he said, “The Show Low Creek waterway is not owned, or maintained, by the city. The city is not permitted on Mrs. Owen’s property. The city has stated to Mrs. Owens and her family on several occasions that they can clean up the trash and debris from the creek as needed.”
In fact, Brown says that the city has offered to help organize volunteers to help with the creek. Owens disputes that, but now at least, the parties have come to a resolution.
A big picture emerges about his dispute. Private property rights are a hot button issue for Owens and she bristled when the city began demanding compliance with new-fangled codes, especially in light of her past generosity with the city.
She fought back with reasonable complaints of her own against the city, especially after accommodating and cooperating with the city as it expanded over the years. After much work and not just a little measure of patience, the agreement is now in place.
Owens has paid $9,743.36 in sewer hook-up fees and monthly utility costs from January 2004 and she got a conditional use permit for the mobile homes, and so far, for two of the classroom structures.
She will pay all fees and bear the cost of any modifications an inspection report requires, has applied for a building permit, and will apply for connections to the city wastewater system for the classroom structures. She will also apply to Navajo County for an up-to-code septic system for some of the structures and not occupy them until that is done. She will also and get rid of an undescribed “bathroom facility.”
Finally, she will also quit claim the parking lot in front of the courthouse. It seems the height of irony that the place where city officials parked their vehicles at the county complex on 9th Place in order to attend court about Owen’s property actually was or still is Owens’ property. Further, the light poles illuminating the soccer field might be on her property as well, but she will grant an easement to the city for that.
For its part, the City of Show Low formally acknowledges the 1997 agreement with her for the road widening project, they have repaired the dilapidated drainage ditch and will maintain it, they will keep vegetation trimmed at the strip of land that they bought for the road widening. It seems untrimmed plant matter occasionally obstructs signs there which belong to Owens.
Most importantly, there are no fines assessed against her; the fines could have been in the tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars, especially since standard zoning codes call for daily fines for as long as a violation continues.
The agreement also contains language that the Federal Emergency Management Agency says that “All levels of government have a responsibility to protect citizens and property from flooding,” and Owens will grant the city permission to come onto her property to clean or dredge the creek.
Owens told The Independent after the hearing that she will keep a special eye on the issue of the creek. City Attorney Brown commented that it’s just nice to have the whole matter resolved.
