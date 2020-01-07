SHOW LOW — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is conducting a Phase II Environmental Site Assessment at 180 N. 11th Street in Show Low east of the Show Low Public Library paid for with an $86,880 grant from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Brownfields program.
The assessment tests for soil or water contamination and is standard in locations where gas stations were formerly located. A Woody’s (Chevron) gas station was once located at the site, and such assessments are useful in determining if clean-up is warranted, according to ADEQ Public Information Officer Erin Jordan, PhD.
This is the third assessment of the property over the years, according to the ADEQ.
The Brownfields grant is a program established through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that grants money to the ADEQ to be distributed in the state of Arizona for projects of this nature, according to Jordan.
”Site assessment, such as this, is not required,” clarifies Jordan. “It is to the benefit of any buyer to do their due diligence. When a gas station or other facility closes, it is the responsibility of the owner to conduct clean up. For example, at gas stations with underground storage tanks, the owner is required to remove the tanks and conduct any cleanup related to potential leaks.”
”However, some properties have historic contamination,” she adds. In some cases, that contamination may have predated today’s regulations. The Brownfields program assists local municipalities with cleaning up properties they already own or properties that are abandoned and need cleanup before they can be put back into productive use. The Brownfields program was created to give local municipalities assistance in addressing potentially polluted properties that were unused in their communities.”
Brownfields Coordinator Travis Barnum of the ADEQ Waste Programs Division is managing this particular project.
For more information about site assessments or the Brownfields program, visit www.adeq.gov.
