SHOW LOW — The Show Low Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Squadron was one of four squadrons in Arizona that qualified and won the Quality Cadet Unit Award.
“Based on our performance and hard work even during times of COVID, we earned it!” said CAP Show Low Squadron No. 210 Cmdr. Lt. Col Carol Schaubschlager.
Currently, the CAP has 27 members total, 14 of whom are cadets and 13 adults.
“We have been in virtual mode by the Air Force for a year but getting plans in place to go back live, very soon,” said Schaubschlager.
The award represents exemplary performance by the local squadron. To even qualify for the award, specific requirements must be met:
- Cadets must earn their first promotion within eight weeks.
- Study and test for a General Emergency Services qualification.
- Have three adult members train in Cadet Programs.
- Study Aerospace Education and complete projects in such for six months.
- Complete a Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) kit supplied free of charge by National Headquarters. (The Show Low kit focused on rocketry.)
- Have a percentage of cadets earn their fourth stripe in promotions.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, one area of measurement different this year than last was the number of cadet attending military style encampment, or participating in CAP aircraft orientation flights.
CAP formed during the early days of World War II as an organization of citizen airmen. The CAPs mobilize the nation’s civilian aviation resources for national defense service and has evolved immensely since its founding in 1941.
CAPs are considered Total Force partner and Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. They are equipped to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe.
Aviation and related fields are also promoted through aerospace/STEM education and helping shape future leaders through CAP’s cadet program.
CAP Cadet Programs are year-round and to become a Cadet, applicants must be be at least 12 years old and not yet 19 years old. Cadets usually meet 2 hours per week and one Saturday per month, on average, and also have opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, and other activities during the summer.
Visit showlow.cap.gov and gocivilairpatrol.com for more information.
