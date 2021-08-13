SHOW LOW—Jerry D. Taylor, 51 of Clay Springs is in the Navajo County Jail after after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly stabbing a person in the early morning hours of July 11 at the Days Inn. Show Low police responded there and found a man with a stab wound to his “left back/side” according to police. The attack appears to have been unprovoked. The victim reported that the assailant walked up to him, called him a derogatory name for a Hispanic person, stabbed him with an unknown object and then entered one of the motel rooms.
The victim was treated at an emergency room. Taylor was treated, too, for a “panic attack,” said police. According to police, Taylor admitted to medical providers and witnesses that he had been in an altercation at the time of the stabbing and admitted to carrying pocket knife even though one was not found on his person or among his property at the hospital.
Authorities secured a search warrant for Taylor’s room and apparently discovered “evidence of blood” on the carpet there. They also found a black pocket knife near a backpack, and in the back pack allegedly found “methamphetamine and other various drug paraphernalia,” stated a press release from the Show Low Police. During an interview with police, Taylor denied involvement in any altercation.
Taylor was arrested on suspicion of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession and use of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers may arrest someone on suspicion of committing a felony but they have no authority to bring a felony charge. That is accomplished by either a prosecutor filing a direct complaint with the court, or a grand jury returning an indictment.
Navajo County uses a grand jury in many cases to hear the evidence presented by a prosecutor to determine if probable cause exists to indict a suspect. In this case, the grand jury declined to indict Taylor for attempted murder, but handed up its indictment on July 20 alleging one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (the knife) a Class 3 Felony, possession of a dangerous drug, (the meth) a Class 4 Felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 Felony. Taylor is presumed by law to be innocent but if he is found guilty of the charges, the range of sentence will depend on whether aggravating or mitigating factors apply to the case and whether Taylor has a prior record.
A check of Navajo County Jail records indicates that Taylor is still in jail as of press time; the bond amount is unknown. He entered a plea of not guilty on July 27 at his arraignment and his next court date is yet to be listed.
So this disheveled looking man who probably doesn't have much money viciously stabbed someone while in some type of mental crisis. Meanwhile there are two healthy, smiling high school boys posting on Facebook and attending school who did much worse.
