APACHE & NAVAJO COUNTIES — Coal plants are closing across the country, an economic hit for rural counties like Apache and Navajo, reliant on the jobs and property taxes the plants generate.
Coal mining and power plants generate 1,100 jobs directly and as many as 4,500 indirect jobs in connected industries. That amounts to perhaps 5 percent of the jobs in Navajo County and perhaps 10 percent of the jobs in Apache County.
The 2.2 gigawatt, 45-year-old Navajo Generating Plant closed this month, eliminating jobs on a reservation already saddled with an unemployment rate nearing 50 percent.
The 33,000-acre Peabody Coal mine on the Navajo Reservation closed months ago, since its sole customer was the Navajo Generating Plant, some 78 miles east of Page Arizona. The mine had previously also supplied the Mohave Generating Station in Laughlin, Nevada – which closed in 2005.
The 1-gigawatt Cholla coal-fired power plant near Joseph City has already shut down several units, with the final unit slated to close by 2025. Arizona Public Service had proposed converting that final unit to a biomass-burning power plant to sustain 50,000 acres worth of forest thinning project annually, but the refusal of the Arizona Corporation Commission to issue a biomass mandate may have doomed that proposal.
Meanwhile, the Salt River Project’s 800-megawatt Coronado Power Plant near St. Johns is also expected to close eventually, although the $700-million plant was completed in 1980 and has relatively up-to-date pollution controls. It’s supplied by the McKinley Mine east of Window Rock and the Powder River Basin mining region in Wyoming.
Environmentalists celebrated the closure of the plants, citing numerous studies showing coal-fired plants not only contribute heavily to the heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, but have an array of alarming impacts on human health.
But economics – not environmental regulations – have caused the closure of coal plants all over the country. A glut of natural gas from fracking operations has made coal significantly more expensive when it comes to generating electricity. Even wind power and solar power now cost less than coal power, with far fewer environmental and health effects. Witness Navajo County’s approval of a major new solar generating facility last month, even as the Navajo Generating Plant shut down its boilers.
Navajo and Apache Counties recently collaborated to produce a regional economic assessment focused on how to cope with the loss of hundreds of high-paying jobs as the region’s coal industry shuts down, one plant after another.
Navajo County already won the approval of the establishment of a jail district, which will produce $3.5 million a year in property taxes, enough to replace the revenue lost as a result of the shutdown of the Peabody mine. In rural counties, a $700-million power plant can produce a big share of the total property tax revenue.
The regional economic development report offered sobering statistics on the impact of coal’s decline when it comes to jobs and tax revenue in the two-county area already struggling with poverty and unemployment rates well above the state average. Key figures for the two-county area include:
n Coal mining and power generation provides 1,170 jobs, which wages and benefits totaling $152 million annually.
n The 650 coal and power plant jobs in Apache County accounts for 3.6 percent of total employment and 3.8 percent of personal income.
n The 520 jobs in Navajo County account for 1.4 percent of total employment and 2.1 percent of personal income.
n Wages and benefits in the coal sector average $91,000 annually, about three times the average annual wage in both counties.
n The industry indirectly supports somewhere between 2,200 and 4,300 jobs – 55 percent of them in Apache County, which has the second highest poverty rate in the state.
n Income from those indirect jobs servicing the coal industry totals somewhere between $215 and $365 million. That represents 3-5 percent of the jobs in Navajo County and 4-8 percent of the jobs in Apache County. The closures will have the most impact on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.
n The power plants and mines pay $69 million in taxes annually, including $9.4 million to public entities in Navajo County and $19 million in Apache County. Another $40 million goes to the Navajo and Hopi tribal governments.
The report concluded the region must replace those vanishing coal and power plant jobs with new industry – likely centered on tourism, the region’s assets like an outdoor lifestyle, livable communities and forest products. We’ll look at some of those recommendations in future articles.
Those efforts might eventually replace many of the vanishing coal and power jobs – but in the short term both counties will struggle.
The Navajo Generating Plant cleanup effort will last for three years, starting with pulling down the 775-foot-tall stacks, taller than any skyscraper in Arizona. The $100-million cleanup will also remove 78 miles of electrical liens and restore 1,000 acres, scarred by the burning of 48 million pounds of coal every day for more than 40 years. Offsite, the project will include removing a 17-mile-long conveyor belt and a $188-million effort to restore the land around Peabody Energy’s Kayenta mine. All told, the cleanup will encompass some four square miles of land.
The three-year cleanup of the Navajo Generating Station will provide some jobs, but only a fraction of the jobs the plant and mine provided.
But in the meantime – what did happen to the coal industry? Did environmentalists drive the power plants and mines out of business?
Actually, blame economics.
A decade ago, coal provided half of the nation’s electricity. Now it’s down to 28 percent and falling. Another 36 of the of the 70 coal-fired plants in the Western US are slated to close before 2031, according to a series of stories in the Arizona Republic.
One study suggested US utilities could save $3.5 billion by phasing out coal plants as quickly as possible and replacing the missing energy with industrial-scale solar installations.
SRP, for instance, plans to reduce carbon emissions by 62 percent by 2035 and 90 percent by 2050 – replacing the coal-fired plants with solar power. That’s a substantial environmental benefit, but it mostly has to do with the plunging cost of producing energy through solar.
As a harbinger of the future, this year renewable sources like wind and solar produced 23 percent of the nation’s power – compared to just 20 percent for coal. Currently, contracts for solar power from industrial scale power plants cost about 23 cents per kilowatt hour – about half the cost of natural gas and far less than the cost of coal – even if you don’t consider the health and environmental side effects. The cost advantage for solar will likely increase as breakthroughs in battery storage accelerate.
However, one reason solar power plants generate electricity more cheaply is that they employ far fewer people – leaving Navajo and Apache counties facing a job deficit.
Next: The environmental and health benefits for residents of Apache and Navajo counties as the coal industry dwindles.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.