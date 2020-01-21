NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTIES — Fewer and fewer kids are going to college – but they’re coming out deeper and deeper in debt. The trend’s especially worrisome in Arizona – especially in rural areas like Navajo and Apache counties.
Only 74 percent of Apache County and 78 percent of Navajo County residents have graduated from high school, compared to a state average of 78 and a national average of 85.
Only 12 percent of Apache County and 16 percent of Navajo County residents have a four-year college degree, compared to 29 percent of Arizona residents and 32 percent of US residents.
Most high schools in the southern portions of Apache and Navajo counties have a relatively good high school graduation rate – including 91 percent at St. Johns, 89 percent at Round Valley, 86 percent at Show Low, 81 percent at Blue Ridge, 83 percent at Sequoia and 89 percent at Blue Ridge. Those figures are all well above the state average.
However, most of those same schools had a relatively low four-year college completion rate. The statewide average is 19 percent, but only Blue Ridge at 23 percent beat that figure, according to the Arizona Board of Regents annual college attainment tracking report.
Every other White Mountain high school came in well below the state average, including St. Johns (4 percent), Round Valley (9 percent), Show Low (13 percent), Snowflake (8 percent) and Mogollon (13 percent).
Statewide, 78 percent of students get a high school diploma, 56 percent enroll in college and 19 percent have a university degree four years later, according to the most recent report reflecting 2017 numbers.
Nationwide, 300,000 fewer students enrolled in colleges and universities than in 2018 – the 8th year of decline. For-profit private schools recorded a 20 percent decline and four-year public schools a 1 percent decline. Community colleges reported a decline of about 3.4 percent this year.
Why is college
attendance declining?
Some of that slow, steady erosion stems from low unemployment – since many people chose a job over going back to school. Some of the decline stems from the long decline in the nation’s birth rate.
But the drop also likely reflects the soaring cost of a college education, with states like Arizona sharply cutting support for community colleges and universities – prompting big increases in tuition. Arizona made the deepest cuts in higher education in the nation during the recession and had among the biggest increases in community college and university tuition. It now costs $10,000 a year in tuition to attend Arizona State University and about $2,000 a year for a full-time community college student.
Arizona went from the 14th lowest university tuition in the nation to the 14th highest.
The soaring cost of an education has impacted young people all across the state. Among state residents older than 65, Arizona ranks in the top 20 nationally for college degrees. But among people aged 25 to 34, we rank 40th.
On our current path, by 2028 just 17 percent of today’s 9th graders will have four-year degrees, according to a report by the Arizona Board of Regents. The continued growth in enrollment at the state’s three public universities comes largely from out-of-state and out-of-country students coupled with population growth. The rate of college attendance by Arizona high school graduates continues to dwindle.
Economists say that in an economy driven by white collar jobs, Arizona’s increasingly low-skilled workforce could prove a major handicap.
Arizona has one of the most poorly funded K-12 and university systems in the country, especially when you consider state funding. We get more federal funding than the national average, making the overall shortfall even more glaring.
A relative handful of high schools in mostly wealthy neighborhoods account for most of the students who go on to earn university degrees, increasing the enormous gap in education and later earnings based on social class.
That represents a big change over time. Back in the 1940s, Arizona ranked 4th in college completion nationally, according to a 2013 study by a researcher from the University of Arizona. By 1990, Arizona was about 25th and falling. Today, we’re well below the national average. Some 53 percent of Arizona high school graduates start work on some kind of post-secondary degree now, compared to about 73 percent nationally. While 50 percent enter a community college or university program, only 27 percent earn degrees within six years, according to figures compiled by Achieve60AZ.
Low income students – especially African Americans, Native Americans and Hispanics – do much worse. Only 11 percent of Hispanic residents have a bachelor’s degree compared to 53 percent of whites.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
