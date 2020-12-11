LAKESIDE — To many it was just the replacement of a flag, but to Marine veteran Lee Brown it was a mission of national importance.
Recently Brown was driving past Haven of Lakeside and noticed the American flag flying from the care center’s flagpole was very torn and tattered. He contacted the home’s executive director, Ryan Anderson, about it, but alas the rope that moved the flag from the bottom of the pole to the top needed replacing.
That’s when the fine firefighters of Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District moved in to help.
All together Haven, Timber Mesa ladder truck 14 and Brown united on Tuesday to replace the rope and hoist Old Glory back to the top of the flagpole in front of the care center. The halogen lights atop the pole were also replaced.
While it was just another day that the American flag was raised, to Brown it was a matter of national pride.
He said he often notices the American flag as he travels around, and when one needs replaced because of wear he makes sure to point it out.
Brown is a Vietnam-era veteran and he said he loves his country and that flag.
A tip of my hat to this patriotic American, the fine folks with Timber Mesa and the employees and management of Haven who are making Navajo County a great place to live!
Semper Fidelis!
