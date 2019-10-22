Anyone can help those in need

Pastor Tom Heckathorne speaks before the Show Low City Council, inviting everyone to participate in the Community Fast of Compassion. Pick any day during the week of November 10-16, fast for one or two meals, and donate the money that would have been spent on those meals to the fund. Donations can be made at Show Low banks and City Hall.

 Photo courtesy of Show Low TV

SHOW LOW — The week of Nov. 10-16 has been proclaimed the Community Fast of Compassion for Those in Need Week by the Show Low City Council and Mayor Daryl Seymore. This is the seventh year of the fast which has raised close to $85,000 to help families in need.

Community Fast of Compassion Proclomation

The concept of the Community Fast is to pick any day during the week of November 10-16, fast for one or two meals, and donate the money that would have been spent on those meals to the fund, explained Navajo County District IV Supervisor Steve Williams, chairman and co-founder of the annual fundraiser who attended the October 15 council meeting during the proclamation.

“It’s always uplifting to hear the stories of how the money was used,” adds Williams. “It’s a community event and we are so grateful to be a part of it.”

2017 Community Fast organizers

Pictured from left: Steve Williams, Show Low Stake President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Pastor Stephen Heckathorne of Living Faith Church; Danny Crandell and Jared Hall — from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The group promoted the Community Fast in this 2017 photo. The Show Low Community Fast invites the community to fast for one or two meals during the week of Nov. 10 -16 this year and then take the money they would have spent on those meals and donate them to a fund to benefit needy families and individuals.

“I am proud to live in a city that promotes one of the greatest human qualities among all of our residents — compassion,” says Pastor Steve Heckathorne. “This is for those in the community that are less fortunate and need hope — and help,” he adds. “And, being part of something that transcends what and who you are is uplifting.”

“This is not an economical movement,” Heckathorne adds. “It’s not even a church movement any longer ... it’s a fast of compassion that does highlight the one … fundamental that we have among our churches, our citizens and our culture here in Show Low. This culture is why so many people love and want to live in Show Low, Arizona.”

“As religious leaders and people we may meet in in different places of worship on Sunday, but we all share the same heart of compassion for those that are hurting and in need of help,” assures Heckathorne.

The Community Fast is a non-profit organization, with 100 percent of the monies donated going to help local families in need over the holidays. Donated funds are spent for gift cards to pay specifically for food, clothing and sometimes utilities or partial rent for a struggling family.

The Community Fast concludes with a community celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Show Low High School auditorium. The celebration will include performances by churches and other organizations that have participated or received donations through the fast.

Donations will be accepted at National Bank of Arizona in Show Low, Chase Bank in Show Low, Washington Federal in Show Low and the Arizona Central Credit Union in Show Low. Donations can also be made at Show Low City Hall.

Reach the reporter at

lsingleton@wmicentral.com

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.

