SHOW LOW — The week of Nov. 10-16 has been proclaimed the Community Fast of Compassion for Those in Need Week by the Show Low City Council and Mayor Daryl Seymore. This is the seventh year of the fast which has raised close to $85,000 to help families in need.
The concept of the Community Fast is to pick any day during the week of November 10-16, fast for one or two meals, and donate the money that would have been spent on those meals to the fund, explained Navajo County District IV Supervisor Steve Williams, chairman and co-founder of the annual fundraiser who attended the October 15 council meeting during the proclamation.
“It’s always uplifting to hear the stories of how the money was used,” adds Williams. “It’s a community event and we are so grateful to be a part of it.”
“I am proud to live in a city that promotes one of the greatest human qualities among all of our residents — compassion,” says Pastor Steve Heckathorne. “This is for those in the community that are less fortunate and need hope — and help,” he adds. “And, being part of something that transcends what and who you are is uplifting.”
“This is not an economical movement,” Heckathorne adds. “It’s not even a church movement any longer ... it’s a fast of compassion that does highlight the one … fundamental that we have among our churches, our citizens and our culture here in Show Low. This culture is why so many people love and want to live in Show Low, Arizona.”
“As religious leaders and people we may meet in in different places of worship on Sunday, but we all share the same heart of compassion for those that are hurting and in need of help,” assures Heckathorne.
The Community Fast is a non-profit organization, with 100 percent of the monies donated going to help local families in need over the holidays. Donated funds are spent for gift cards to pay specifically for food, clothing and sometimes utilities or partial rent for a struggling family.
The Community Fast concludes with a community celebration at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Show Low High School auditorium. The celebration will include performances by churches and other organizations that have participated or received donations through the fast.
Donations will be accepted at National Bank of Arizona in Show Low, Chase Bank in Show Low, Washington Federal in Show Low and the Arizona Central Credit Union in Show Low. Donations can also be made at Show Low City Hall.
