SHOW LOW — The week of Nov. 8-14 has been proclaimed the Community Fast of Compassion for Those in Need Week by the Show Low City Council and Mayor Daryl Seymore.
This is the eighth year of the fast that has raised over $100,000 since it began to help local families in need.
The concept of the Community Fast is to pick any day during the week of Nov. 8-14, fast for one or two meals and donate the money that would have been spent on those meals to the fund, explained Seymore, who also is Navajo County supervisor in District 4.
Steve Williams, Show Low Stake president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and chairman and co-founder of the annual fundraiser, attended the Oct. 20 council meeting alongside New Hope Christian Fellowship pastor Tom Brown and Living Faith Covenant Church pastor Tom Heckathorn. The three represented how different faiths can come together in support of the common good.
“As religious leaders and people we may meet in different places of worship on Sunday, but we all share the same heart of compassion for those that are hurting and in need of help,” said Heckathorne.
The Community Fast is a non-profit organization, with 100% of the monies donated going to help local families in need over the holidays. Donated funds are spent for gift cards to pay specifically for food, clothing and sometimes utilities or partial rent for a struggling family.
The Community Fast concludes with a virtual tribute, Sunday, Nov. 22. The celebration will include a video with families and people who have received help from the Community Fast in previous years.
In previous years, a live celebration has been organized but the video will allow everyone to come together virtually while maintaining COVID-19 protocols. More people give and more businesses get involved, making the event more successful each and every year.
“The video highlights of the community drawing together for this,” said New Hope Christian Fellowship pastor Tom Brown.
Show Low VFW Post 9907 Cmdr. Terry Hill spoke before the council, sharing how the Community Fast has donated money to the VFW to distribute. The Fast board of directors does the same for other non-profit organizations such as the Show Low Elks Lodge and White Mountain SAFE House.
“We trust the VFW, the Elks and others to allocate the much-needed funds to those in need,” said Heckathorn.
“Just like how I am here with representatives from two other houses of faith, but we join together on this.”
Donations will be accepted at National Banks of Arizona, Chase Bank in Show Low, Washington Federal and Arizona Central Credit Union and Show Low City Hall. Also, donate online at www.ShowLowCommunityFast.org.
